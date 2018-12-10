Google Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL renders leak online revealing notch-less display and 3.5 mm headphone jack

Mountain View-based Internet search giant Google launched the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones back in October this year. Both of these are premium, flagship smartphones. However, right since April, Google is rumored to be working on a more affordable version of the Pixel for markets like India. Live images of the Pixel 3 Lite that leaked last month further added fuel to these rumors. Until now, we thought Google would only launch one Lite variant of the Pixel, but, it now looks like Google will be launching two Lite variants – the Pixel 3 Lite and the Pixel 3 Lite XL.

The Pixel 3 Lite will be a Lite variant of the Pixel 3, whereas, the Pixel 3 Lite XL will be a Lite variant of the Pixel 3 XL. This information comes from popular leakster OnLeaks who also leaked CAD renders of both the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL which show us what these toned-down Pixels look like.

As you can see, both the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL look the same. And, just like the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, these Lite variants will also differ from each other in terms of screen size and battery capacity.

The Pixel 3 Lite sports a 5.5-inch display whereas the Pixel 3 Lite sports a larger 6-inch display. Displays on both these smartphones have Full-HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. That said, unlike the Pixel 3 XL, neither the Pixel 3 Lite, nor the Pixel 3 Lite XL, comes with a notch.

The back of these Lite variants has the same dual-tone finish, but, unlike the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL that have glass build, these are made up of polycarbonate. Furthermore, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL come with dual cameras on the front, but these Lite variants only have a single snapper on the front.

Both the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite have power button and volume rocker on the right, and a SIM card slot on the left. At the bottom, there’s a USB Type-C port which is flanked by two grilles. It’s currently unclear whether both of these grilles have speakers, or the second one is just to maintain design aesthetics. That said, the top of both the phones have a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Something which is missing from the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

That said, while the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL come with dual speakers on the front, the Lite variants only come with a single speaker which doubles up as a earpiece.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Pixel 3 Lite is said to be powered by Snapdragon 670 SoC (might also come with Snapdragon 710) which will be paired with 4 GB RAM. It will have 32 GB of internal storage with no microSD card slot, but, we can very well expect Google to launch a 64 GB storage variant as well. The smartphone is said to rock a 12 MP camera at the back which is exactly the same as that on the Pixel 3/3 XL, and on the front, it will have an 8 MP single snapper. Keeping this entire package up and running would be a 2915 mAh battery.

We can expect the Pixel 3 Lite XL to come with these same specifications, except that it will come with a larger screen and a larger battery.

Google Pixel 3 Lite / Pixel 3 Lite XL Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 670 octa-core processor

RAM: 4 GB

GPU: Adreno 615

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Display on Pixel 3 Lite: 5.5-inch Full-HD+ IPS display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and 444 ppi pixel density

Display on Pixel 3 Lite XL: 6-inch Full-HD+ display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: 12 MP with LED flash

Front Camera: 8 MP

Internal Storage: 32 GB

External Storage: Not supported

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port

Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Battery: 2915 mAh (Pixel 3 Lite)

Google is expected to launch the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 Lite XL next year.