Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL just announced featuring the all-new Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, dual selfie cameras, the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and wireless charging. Both these smartphones are unveiled at an event held in New York alongside Google Pixel Slate and Google Home Hub.

Google launches the Pixel smartphones each year with top-notch hardware, build, and quality cameras. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL sport the fastest 2018 Qualcomm chip with support for the Pixel Visual Core, Titan M security module security features. The Snapdragon 845 is paired along with 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage, but with no microSD support. Nevertheless, Google offers unlimited high-quality Photos cloud storage for storing your images and videos.

The design of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL adopt a new notch screen which drastically changed from the predecessor, however, both look identical from behind. The main difference between the two phones is the size, the Pixel 3 XL uses a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display instead while the Pixel 3 is smaller in size with a 5.5-inch Full HD+ display. Both of them are based on OLED panel and the wide aspect ratio – 18.5:9 on Pixel 3 XL and 18:9 on Pixel 3.

The biggest change is in the cameras itself, the Pixel 3 being a flagship phone only relies on a single camera, no dual cameras onboard like you see on most top-of-the-line phones. The rear side packs a 12.2 MP camera with 1.4 μm, f/1.8, Autofocus + Dual Pixel phase detection, OIS + EIS, Spectral + flicker sensor, 76-degree FOV, and dual-tone LED. The front side hooks up dual snappers both of 8 MP (f/2.2 + f/1.8) one of wide-angle 107-degree FOV Group Selfie Cam and another telephoto 75-degree FOV

The cameras support Top Shot, Night Sight, Portrait mode, Group Selfie Cam, Playground (AR Stickers) Optical Image Stabilization, and Google Lens. The video recording is up to 4K @30fps, slow motion of 1080p @120fps and 720p @240fps. Same is the case with the Pixel 3 XL, the cameras are identical, there’s no change in the camera department in the Pixel 3 XL. So far we haven’t seen the 960 fps super slow motion feature found on the Samsung Galaxy S9+, Sony Xperia XZ2, and the Samsung Galaxy Note9.

When it comes to the latest software and updates, the Google Pixel smartphones are on top of every Android phone. The new Pixels runs on the Android 9.0 Pie with Google Assistant which can be triggered by the squeezing the phone i.e. via Active Edge feature.

The Pixel 2 is powered by a 2,915 mAh battery (3,430 mAh battery on Pixel 3 XL) that supports Qi compliant wireless charger Pixel Stand sold separately at Rs 6,900. The price for the Pixel 3 starts at Rs Rs 71,000 for 64 GB variant and Rs 80,000 for 128 GB variant. The price for the Pixel 3 XL starts at Rs 83,000 for 64 GB variant and 92,000 for 128 GB variant.

The Google Pixel 2 XL (64GB) will continue to be sold at Rs 45,499

Google Pixel 3 & Pixel 3 XL Specifications

Display (Pixel 3): 5.5-inch flexible OLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels, 443 ppi), 18:9 aspect ratio, 100,000:1 super contrast ratio, Full 24-bit depth or 16.77 million colors, True black level, HDR support (UHDA certification), Always-on Display, Now Playing, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

5.5-inch flexible OLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels, 443 ppi), 18:9 aspect ratio, 100,000:1 super contrast ratio, Full 24-bit depth or 16.77 million colors, True black level, HDR support (UHDA certification), Always-on Display, Now Playing, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Display (Pixel 3 XL): 6.3-inch flexible OLED display, Quad HD+ resolution (2880 x 1440 pixels, 523 ppi), 18.5:9 aspect ratio, 100,000:1 super contrast ratio, Full 24-bit depth or 16.77 million colors, True black level, HDR support (UHDA certification), Always-on Display, Now Playing, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

6.3-inch flexible OLED display, Quad HD+ resolution (2880 x 1440 pixels, 523 ppi), 18.5:9 aspect ratio, 100,000:1 super contrast ratio, Full 24-bit depth or 16.77 million colors, True black level, HDR support (UHDA certification), Always-on Display, Now Playing, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Software: Android 9.0 Pie, 3 years of Android updates and security patches, Google Assistant

Android 9.0 Pie, 3 years of Android updates and security patches, Google Assistant Protection: IP68 certified – dust and water resistant

IP68 certified – dust and water resistant Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10nm LPP FinFET, 64-bit, Pixel Visual Core, Titan M security module

Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10nm LPP FinFET, 64-bit, Pixel Visual Core, Titan M security module GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

4 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB internal, UFS 2.1, Unlimited Google Photos cloud storage

64 GB OR 128 GB internal, UFS 2.1, Unlimited Google Photos cloud storage Main Camera: 12.2 MP, 1.4 μm, Autofocus + dual pixel phase detection, OIS + EIS, Spectral + flicker sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 76-degree FOV, Top Shot, Night Sight, Playground (AR Stickers), Portrait mode, Google Lens, LED flash, up to 4K @30fps, 1080p @120fps, 720p @240fps

12.2 MP, 1.4 μm, Autofocus + dual pixel phase detection, OIS + EIS, Spectral + flicker sensor, f/1.8 aperture, 76-degree FOV, Top Shot, Night Sight, Playground (AR Stickers), Portrait mode, Google Lens, LED flash, up to 4K @30fps, 1080p @120fps, 720p @240fps Selfie Camera: Dual 8 MP f/2.2 + 8 MP f/1.8 (wide-angle 107-degree FOV + telephoto 75-degree FOV), Group Selfie Cam, up to 1080p @30fps

Dual 8 MP f/2.2 + 8 MP f/1.8 (wide-angle 107-degree FOV + telephoto 75-degree FOV), Group Selfie Cam, up to 1080p @30fps Connectivity: USB Type-C, no 3.5 mm jack (via Type-C adapter), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

USB Type-C, no 3.5 mm jack (via Type-C adapter), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE

4G LTE, dual nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE Battery: 2,915 mAh (Pixel 3), 3,430 mAh (Pixel 3 XL), wireless charging

2,915 mAh (Pixel 3), 3,430 mAh (Pixel 3 XL), wireless charging Colors: Just Black, Clearly White, Not Pink

Google Pixel 3 & Pixel 3 XL Price, Availability, Offers