OnePlus 6T is up for pre-booking on Amazon India, offers free Type-C Bullets Earphones and Rs 500 cashback

OnePlus on Monday officially revealed the date of the OnePlus 6T, the flagship killer is launching on 30th October 2018. Today, OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 6T is up for pre-booking on Amazon India starting from 9th October at 12 noon. OnePlus 6T will go live for open sale on 2nd November 2018.

OnePlus 6T Pre-booking Offers

Free Type-C Bullets Earphones worth Rs 1,490

Rs 500 Cashback in Amazon Pay

To pre-book, users can purchase Rs 1,000 Amazon Gift Card redeemable while purchasing the OnePlus 6T. Redeem the Gift Card on Amazon.in for the purchase of the OnePlus 6T from 2nd November 2018 to get an additional cashback of Rs 500 in Amazon Pay balance.

In addition to this, those who have pre-booked the OnePlus 6T will receive the all-new Type-C Bullets Earphones worth Rs 1,490 on the purchase of the OnePlus 6T.

To pre-book the OnePlus 6T on Amazon.in, visit this link.

As far as what the OnePlus 6T will bring, it will feature the futuristic Screen Unlock technology with a bigger 3,700 mAh battery accompanied by OnePlus’ popular Dash Charging technology. It is expected that the OnePlus 6T will come with a waterdrop notch.