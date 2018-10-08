After the success of the OnePlus 6 in the country, OnePlus is all set to launch the upcoming OnePlus 6T in India. The flagship killer OnePlus 6T is officially launching on 30th October 2018 in New Delhi at 8:30 PM IST and in New York City at 11 AM EDT.

OnePlus has shared a new video of the upcoming OnePlus 6T saying ‘The OnePlus 6T is coming | Unlock the Speed on October 30’. It is expected that the OnePlus 6T will come with a waterdrop notch and the all-new in-display fingerprint scanner which differentiates from the OnePlus 6.

Launch invites will be available at Rs 999 on oneplus.in from 17th October 2018 at 10:00 AM IST. Attendees will be the first in the world to experience the style and power of the OnePlus 6T at the experience zone at the launch venue. Moreover, the fans who attend the launch event will get a gift hamper full of super add-ons and OnePlus merchandise.

People can also tune-in to the live-stream to watch the launch who won’t be able to make it to the event.

The pre-registration of the OnePlus 6T is live on Amazon India. Amazon India will be the exclusive online sales partner for OnePlus 6T.

The expected specifications of the OnePlus 6T will be a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, sport a large 3,700 mAh battery with Dash Charging and Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. Sadly, the phone won’t include a 3.5 mm audio jack.

For the pricing, it is expected to be somewhere around the price of OnePlus 6 i.e. the expected price of the OnePlus 6T might be Rs 36,999 for the base variant.