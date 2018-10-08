Noise, an Indian technology company, has launched its fitness band in India named ColorFit Pro. The company is known for its action cameras, mobile accessories, and wearables. The ColorFit Pro fitness brand is a new smart band featuring BP monitoring, heart rate sensor and waterproof design IP68 and comes with a price tag of Rs 2,999.

The fitness band comes with the all basic fitness activities like step count, distance covered, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring as well as the new BP monitoring feature and SpO2 level sensor. According to Noise, it has a highly accurate pedometer and can measure your Blood Pressure, SpO2 Level, Sleep Quality and Dynamic Heart Rate. It is also capable of continuous Heart Rate monitoring when paired with Da Fit app.

Noise ColorFit Pro fitness band has a slim design and colorful LCD display sized at 1.22-inch (240 x 240 pixels resolution) protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There’s a single touch button below the screen for navigation. It’s IP68 waterproof means you can take it to the swim.

The band comes with Bluetooth 4.1 and is powered by 150 mAh battery. The battery can last up to 12 days according to the company. The ColorFit Pro is compatible with Android 4.4 and above and iOS 9.0 and above. You can customize watch faces in the app, it also supports notifications from third-party apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Skype, and more.

The Noise ColorFit Pro fitness band is available in three colors – Red, Blue, Black and is priced at Rs 2,999. It will be available on Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra as well as on official website gonoise.com. It will also be available in offline stores.

