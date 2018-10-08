Vodafone 189 recharge offers unlimited voice calling valid for 56 days

Vodafone recently introduced the Rs 279 plan with unlimited calling and 4 GB data benefits valid for 84 days. Now the telco announced another prepaid plan of Rs 189 with unlimited voice calling valid for 56 days.

Speaking of the Rs 189 plan, it offers unlimited local and STD voice calls with FUP limit is capped at 250 minutes per day or 1000 minutes per week same as with the Rs 279 plan. This plan is mainly for calling, the bundled data is 2 GB for 56 days.

When compared to the Rs 279 plan. the difference here is the data and the SMS benefits. The user gets 2 GB 3G/4G data instead of 4 GB but no SMS benefits. Yes, this plan has no free SMS. The validity of the Rs 189 plan is 56 days i.e. around 2 months.

As with the Jio’s offerings, this Rs 198 plan by Jio offers unlimited voice calling, unlimited SMS, 2 GB data per day data, along with Jio apps subscription valid for 28 days. The latter offers low data but with longer validity i.e. 56 days. This is good for those who want just calling benefits and no huge data requirements.

Vodafone also offers longer validity plans, plans valid for as much as 70 days for a price of Rs 399. This pack offers unlimited calling with 1.4 GB per day data i.e. a total of 98 GB of data will be offered with this pack along with unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits.