Vodafone 279 recharge takes on Jio; offers unlimited calling and 4 GB data for 84 days

In an attempt to take on Jio, Vodafone has introduced a new tariff – a recharge of Rs 279 will bundle voice calls and 4 GB data valid for a long 84 days i.e. close to 3 months. The above recharge pack directly competes the Jio and Airtel.

The telecom giant is set to offer more benefits for less price like how Jio is doing as of now. The benefits are offered for a longer period instead of monthly plans. The Rs 279 plan is for those who just want unlimited voice calling and aren’t concerned about data.

The Rs 279 pack offers unlimited local and STD voice calls with roaming and the FUP limit is capped at 250 minutes per day or 1000 minutes per week. In addition, the user gets unlimited SMS and 4 GB of bundled 3G/4G data all valid for 84 days. That means you get around 1.33 GB data per 28 days.

That said, the plan is for prepaid users and is available in selected circles like Karnataka and Mumbai. It is worth noting that Vodafone packs don’t offer free prime subscription apps like Jio on recharges that gains a plus one for Jio.

Vodafone also comes with more plans valid for 84 days, the Rs 458 pack offers unlimited calling with 1.4 GB per day data i.e. a total of 117.6 GB of data will be offered with this pack along with unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits.