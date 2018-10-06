Leaked brochure reveals some features about the Pixel 3

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are all set to be launched on October 9 by Google, and, by now, we know almost everything about these third-gen Pixels. However, as we inch closer to the launch date, we keep coming across new information about these Pixels. The latest information that we have come across now is about the software-based features of the Pixel 3.

Marketing brochure of the Pixel 3 has leaked online, and it reveals that the smartphone will come with a feature called ‘Top Shot’. This ‘Top Shot’ feature can be used to “get smiles, not blinks, and take groupie selfies that get everyone in the photo (without a selfie stick).”

The brochure also reveals that the Pixel 3 will come with a feature that will let you turn off notifications by flipping the phone over with the face down.

The leaked brochure also reveals that Google will launch Google Home Hub on October 9. The Google Home Hub is a smart device that will come with a screen to display different information.

In addition to all this, the brochure also corroborates previously leaked design of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Google Pixel 3 Specifications [Expected]

RAM: 4 GB

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Rear Camera: 12 MP with LED flash

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

Battery: 2915 mAh

Google Pixel 3 Price and Availability [Expected]

Price of 64 GB storage variant: $999 (around ₹73,990)

Price of 128 GB storage variant: $1129 (around ₹83,620)

$1129 (around ₹83,620) Availability: To be announced

Google Pixel 3 XL Specifications [Expected]

RAM: 4 GB

Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Rear Camera: 12 MP with LED flash

Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

Battery: 3430 mAh

Google Pixel 3 XL Price and Availability [Expected]

Price of 64 GB storage variant: $1129 (around ₹83,620)

Price of 128 GB storage variant: $1259 (around ₹93,247)

$1259 (around ₹93,247) Availability: To be announced

We don’t have to wait much to know everything there is to know about these Pixel smartphones as we are just three days away from the launch.

