Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL listed online ahead of launch with specs, price and images

Mountain View-based Internet search giant Google is all set to launch third-gen Pixel smartphones – Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL – next week on October 9. However, the October 9 event is more of a formality now for Google as both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have leaked a lot in the past few weeks. Well, just three days ahead of the launch, both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been listed on Canadian carrier’s website with specifications and images.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL have been listed on Canadian carrier Freedom Mobile’s website. The images of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL shared on the website don’t reveal anything new in terms of design. The design we are looking at is the same that we have seen from previously leaked renders and live images.

The Pixel 3 comes with a notch-less display whereas the Pixel 3 XL comes with a notched display. And yes, that notch on the Pixel 3 XL does look ugly. Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL come with dual cameras on the front and a single camera at the back. Both of them flaunt two-tone design at the back. The back of both these phones is also home to a fingerprint scanner and a Google logo at the bottom.

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are both powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. Both of them run Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android. In fact, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are actually same smartphones that differ in terms of screen size, screen resolution and battery capacity.

Google Pixel 3 Specifications [Expected]

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

Adreno 630 Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

5.5-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 AMOLED display Rear Camera: 12 MP with LED flash

8 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistant Battery: 2915 mAh

Google Pixel 3 Price and Availability [Expected]

Price of 64 GB storage variant: $999 (around ₹73,990)

$999 (around ₹73,990) Price of 128 GB storage variant: $1129 (around ₹83,620)

$1129 (around ₹83,620) Availability: To be announced

Google Pixel 3 XL Specifications [Expected]

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

Adreno 630 Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

6.3-inch Quad-HD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) 19:9 AMOLED display Rear Camera: 12 MP with LED flash

8 MP Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, USB Type-C

Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 dust and water resistant Battery: 3430 mAh

Google Pixel 3 XL Price and Availability [Expected]

Price of 64 GB storage variant: $1129 (around ₹83,620)

$1129 (around ₹83,620) Price of 128 GB storage variant: $1259 (around ₹93,247)

$1259 (around ₹93,247) Availability: To be announced

We are just three days away from the launch of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Let’s see if we get to know anything new about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL during the launch event.

