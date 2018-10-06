Huawei Mate 20 renders leak online showing off waterdrop notch and triple rear cameras

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei is all set to launch two new smartphones on October 16 – the Huawei Mate 20 and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Both these smartphones will be powered by Kirin 980 SoC that was announced at IFA 2018 in Berlin, Germany. While details about the Mate 20 Pro are aplenty, there’s not much we have heard about the Mate 20. However, just over a week ahead of the launch, renders of the Mate 20 have leaked online showing us what the smartphone looks like.

Renders of Huawei Mate 20 have leaked online by German blog WinFuture. The Mate 20 looks similar to the Mate 20 Pro, but there are some noticeable differences between the two. First and foremost is the notch. The Mate 20 Pro comes with an iPhone X-like notch, but the Mate 20 comes with a waterdrop-shaped notch. Well, that’s because the Mate 20 doesn’t come with any sensors for 3D face sensing tech.

Round the back, the Mate 20, like the Mate 20 Pro, rocks a triple camera setup, however, the LED flash on the Mate 20 Pro is located on the top-left corner, whereas the LED flash on the Mate 20 is located on the top-right corner. That said, the back of the Mate 20 is also home to the fingerprint scanner that’s located below the triple camera setup.

Speaking about the hardware specifications, the Mate 20 will come with Kirin 980 under the hood that will probably come with 4, 6 and 8 GB RAM. The smartphone is said to sport a 6.43-inch TFT LCD display having a resolution of 2244 x 1080 pixels. On the storage front, the Mate 20 is expected to come in 64, 128, 256 and 512 GB storage options.

There are no details about the cameras on the Mate 20, but, the render does reveal that the phone will come with LEICA optics. The smartphone will also come packed with 4000 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

We are just over a week away from the launch of the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro, so there’s not much we have to wait now to know everything there is to know about these phones.

Source