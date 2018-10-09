Last year, Google unveiled the Google Home – a smart speaker that competes with the Amazon Echo and Apple HomePod. Today, Google has announced the 7-inch Assistant Smart Display Google Home Hub alongside the Pixel smartphones.

The Google Home Hub sports a 7-inch touchscreen attached to a fabric-covered base similar to the Google Home. It comes with a built-in Google Assistant, Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, and an ambient EQ light sensor that deals with the ambient light to adjust the brightness automatically. The Google Home Hub doesn’t carry a camera.

With Google Home Hub, you can set alarms, turn off lights, TVs as well as lock the front door. It comes with ‘Voice Match’ where up to six people in the home can get their own personalized Routine. You can control 10,000+ types of smart home devices from 1,000+ popular brands. Aside from YouTube, it also supports music from Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and other popular music services.

The Google Home Hub is available in Sand, Aqua, Chalk (Grey), and Charcoal (Black). The price for the Google Home Hub is $149 (~Rs 11,000) available for pre-order from today and will go on sale on 22nd October 2018 in the US. Offers include six months of YouTube Premium on purchasing Google Home Hub.

Google Home Hub Price & Availability