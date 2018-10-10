After launching Red Edition of the Xioami Mi A2 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi has launched its 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i in Red color in India. The Mi Power Bank is Made in India’ power bank has a sleek anodized aluminum alloy body and comes with two-way fast charging.

The Mi Power Bank 2i Red Edition 10,000 mAh is covered in an aluminum body and has a 180-degree ergonomic arc design which helps it withstand drops and impacts while giving it a secure hand grip. The surface has an anodized finish which makes it resistant to sweat, corrosion and daily wear.

The 10,000 mAh Mi Power Bank 2i Red Edition comes with two-way fast charging along with nine layers of circuit chip protection and high-density batteries. The charging ports offer 5V/2A, 9V/ 2A, and 12V/1.5A and come with low power charging mode that can be turned on by pressing the power button twice to charge low power devices like Mi Band or Mi Bluetooth Headset.

The 10,000 mAh Mi Powerbank 2i Red Edition will go on sale today at 12 PM on mi.com for Rs 899. The other models are available at a discounted price of Rs 699 as a part of the festive sale.

