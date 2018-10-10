Honor 9N: The Elegantly Designed Smartphone

Honor’s new smartphone in the midrange segment has a bunch of great things to offer. But when we talk about the design, the Honor 9N shines out among the others in the similar price range, here’s what you need to know about the Honor 9N design.

Beautiful Glass Finish Body

The Honor 9N highlights its glass-like design that looks stunning, it uses a 12-layered nano-glass coating to get a mirror-like effect. The back of the phone has a mirror surface with a gloss finish that looks certainly premium.

The design is pretty much reminiscent of the Honor 10, the back shines when light falls on it. This segment often has phones with metallic design and Honor emerges with a glass finish body.

The Honor 9N comes in a range of beautiful colors which includes Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Lavender Purple, and Robin Egg Blue.

Full Screen Notched Display

Another main highlight of the Honor 9N is its display, it uses the modern notch-style screen which makes the phone look stylish and stand out in the segment. The notched display means, it gives more screen space to the user for a better multimedia experience.

The bezels are small, the notch is tiny, and the screen looks amazing. About the display, the Honor 9N sports a 5.84-inch IPS display with a resolution of Full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) and 19:9 aspect ratio.

For those who don’t want the notch, they have the option to hide it under the display settings. We have shared these Honor 9N tips and tricks to let you do more out of it.

2.5D Curved Glass And Ergonomic Design

Honor 9N offers an ergonomic design with features like 2.5D curved glass and rounded edges for a comfortable hold. Not just it looks premium, the build is also sleek, the phone is extremely light in weight (152 grams), and feels compact.

Other than the design, the Honor 9N features a 13+2MP dual rear camera and 16MP front camera for stunning portrait images. The Honor 9N includes an octa-core Kirin 659 CPU with up to 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Honor 9N surely stands out among the crowd. Planning to buy one? The Honor 9N will be exclusively available at INR 9999 as a part of the superstar offer during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale between 11th-14th October 2018.