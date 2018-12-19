How to run two WhatsApp accounts on POCO F1 [Guide]

Want to run two different WhatsApp accounts or any apps on your POCO F1? The POCO F1 runs on MIUI customized Android that adds a ‘Dual Apps’ feature which will let you clone the apps into two. Be it WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat or whichever app you want to run in cloned mode, the POCO F1 does it with ease. Here’s how.

Run two WhatsApp accounts on POCO F1

POCO F1 runs on MIUI 9.6 out-of-the-box based on Android 8.1 and it packs a host of features in it, we will be using the Dual Apps to clone the WhatsApp.

The Dual Apps feature allows you to clone an app so you can enjoy two accounts of the same app such as WhatsApp, Instagram or any other supported app.

To run two WhatsApp accounts, go to Settings -> Dual Apps -> WhatsApp.

Here you will also find a list of other apps that can be cloned. If you want to run two Instagram or Facebook accounts, enable the slider on the right.

Once you’ve done that, you will see another instance in the app drawer (and on the homescreen as well). Now open the new WhatsApp and login to your account. Now you have two WhatsApp accounts on POCO F1 that can be run simultaneously.

