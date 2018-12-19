Xiaomi Redmi 7 full specs and images leak online

The last smartphone that Xiaomi announced is the Mi MIX 3. And now, the next smartphone that Xiaomi could announce is the Redmi 7 – specifications and images of which have surfaced online.

A Xiaomi smartphone which is assumed to be the Redmi 7 has been listed on TENAA’s website with its specs and images. It carries model number M1901F9T.

According to the TENAA listing, the Redmi 7 will feature a 5.84-inch LCD display that has a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone also seems to have a waterdrop-shaped notch, with the power button and volume rocker located on the right.

The back of the smartphone has a fingerprint scanner placed in the center, with dual cameras placed in the top-left corner in vertical orientation. Below the dual camera setup is the LED flash and below that is text which reads “AI Camera”.

Under the hood, the Redmi 7 has an octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.3 GHz. The smartphone will come in three memory configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

In terms of optics, the TENAA listing reveals that the Redmi 7 will have 12 MP and 8 MP cameras at the back, and, a single 8 MP camera on the front. The smartphone will be offered in a whopping 12 colors, and, will come packed with a 2900 mAh battery.

There are rumors doing rounds on the Internet which state this Xiaomi smartphone is the Redmi 7 Pro. Well, we will have to wait to know the name of this smartphone. In fact, we might hear more about this smartphone at Xiaomi’s December 24 event in China.

