Last week, HMD Global rolled out Android Pie beta update for Nokia 8. And now, the company has finally started rolling out the stable build of Android Pie for this 2017 Nokia flagship.

Juho Sarvikas – Chief Product Officer at HMD Global – has announced that the company has started rolling out the stable build of Android Pie for Nokia 8. However, do note that this is a phased roll out, meaning the update won’t be rolled out to all the users right now.

Enjoy the festivities with another fresh piece of 🥧 from us – this time on Nokia 8! Phased roll out of #Android 9 Pie for #Nokia8 starts today. — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 19, 2018

The Nokia 8 was supposed to receive Android Pie update in November, but, for some reasons, the update was delayed. In fact, HMD was even accused of deliberately delaying the Android Pie update for its smartphones to boost the sales of Nokia 8.1 which runs Android Pie out-of-the-box.

That said, the Android Pie update for Nokia 8 weighs more than 1 GB in size and comes with features like new settings menu, navigation gestures, adaptive battery, and Google’s December security patch for Android. The update also brings in new UI to the phone.

Apart from Nokia 8, the Nokia 8 Sirocco was also supposed to get Android Pie update in November, but, there’s no word from HMD regarding the Android Pie update for Nokia 8 Sirocco. Well, now that HMD has rolled out the stable build of Android Pie for Nokia 8, we expect the company to roll out Android Pie for Nokia 8 Sirocco soon.