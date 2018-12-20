ASUS ZenFone Max (M2) goes on sale in India: Here are the pricing, specifications and offer details

ASUS launched two new smartphones in India last week – the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) and the ZenFone Max (M2). The ZenFone Max Pro (M2) went on sale in India two days ago. And starting today, the ZenFone Max (M2) also goes on sale in the country.

Like the ZenFone Max Pro (M2), the ZenFone Max (M2) is also a Flipkart-exclusive. And, it will go on sale through Flipkart at 12 pm today. The ZenFone Max (M2) is slightly on a lower end of the spectrum compared to the ZenFone Max Pro (M2).

The ZenFone Max (M2) is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 SoC and it comes in two memory configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The smartphone also comes with free 100 GB Google Drive storage, as well as a dedicated slot for microSD card that allows storage expansion up to 2 Terabytes.

Unlike the ZenFone Max Pro (M2), the ZenFone Max (M2) flaunts a uni-body metal design, and, it has a dual camera setup at the back which is a combination of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera. There’s an 8 MP snapper on the front for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone sports a 6.26-inch HD+ notched display and has 4000 mAh battery tucked inside which should last many of you for a day with ease.

ASUS ZenFone Max (M2) Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB LPDDR3

3/4 GB LPDDR3 GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Curved Glass

6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Curved Glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8 aperture, PDAF) + 2 MP (depth-sensing) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash

13 MP (f/1.8 aperture, PDAF) + 2 MP (depth-sensing) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 100 GB Google Drive storage for one year

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 100 GB Google Drive storage for one year External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 2 Terabytes via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier Battery: 4000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone Max (M2) Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: ₹9999

₹9999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹11,999

₹11,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart

ASUS ZenFone Max (M2) Offers

Flat ₹750 discount on purchases through HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards

No-cost EMI for 3 and 6 months

Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection at ₹99

So, are you going to buy the ZenFone Max (M2)?