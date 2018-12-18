ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) goes on sale in India: Here are the pricing, specifications and offer details

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS launched two new smartphones in India exactly a week ago – the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) and the ZenFone Max (M2). And, out of these two smartphones, the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) goes on sale today in India.

The ZenFone Max Pro (M2) will be sold exclusively through Flipkart in India, and, it will go on sale in the country at 12 pm today. The ZenFone Max Pro (M2) is a mid-range smartphone. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes in three configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The smartphone also comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card that allows storage expansion up to 2 Terabytes.

The ZenFone Max Pro (M2) sports a 6.26-inch notched display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The display is covered by Gorilla Glass 6 to provide protection against scratches and cracks.

The back of the smartphone is also covered by glass and is home to a dual camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. The dual camera setup includes one 12 MP camera and one 5 MP camera; the latter of which is used for depth sensing so that you get Bokeh Effect in your photos. Having said that, there’s a 13 MP single shooter on the front inside the notch for selfies and video calls.

The ZenFone Max Pro (M2) also ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery which should get you through a full day on a single charge without any hiccups.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4/6 GB LPDDR4X

3/4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo (Android Pie to be rolled out in January 2019)

Android 8.0 Oreo (Android Pie to be rolled out in January 2019) Display: 6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 6 and 1500:1 contrast ratio

6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 6 and 1500:1 contrast ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (Sony IMX486, f/1.8 aperture, 6-element lens) + 5 MP (depth sensing, 84-degree field-of-view) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash

12 MP (Sony IMX486, f/1.8 aperture, 6-element lens) + 5 MP (depth sensing, 84-degree field-of-view) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 100 GB Google Drive storage for one year

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 100 GB Google Drive storage for one year External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier Battery: 5000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: ₹12,999

₹12,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹14,999

₹14,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹16,999

₹16,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Offers

Flat ₹1000 discount on purchases through HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards

No-cost EMI for 3 and 6 months

Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection at ₹99

So, are you going to buy the ZenFone Max Pro (M2)? If not, what other smartphones would you prefer buying at this price?