Instagram now lets you add people to an ongoing video chat in Direct

Last week, Facebook-owned Instagram rolled out a new feature that lets users send audio messages in Direct. Well now, the company has rolled out another new feature for users of Direct.

Now you can add people to an ongoing video chat in Direct. Just swipe up while you're chatting to add more friends and keep the conversation going. pic.twitter.com/is1Zyqjrr3 — Instagram (@instagram) December 17, 2018

Instagram rolled out the group video chat feature back in late June this year. Group video calls were initially limited to a maximum of four people, but, back in October, Instagram increased that limit from four to six people.

Until now, users had to first create a group chat in Direct to be able to make video calls, which meant adding more people to an ongoing group video call wasn’t possible. Well, now it is. Instagram has announced that users can now add people to an ongoing group video call in Direct with ease.

To add people to an ongoing video call, all you have to do is swipe up while you are chatting and simply tap on the ‘Add’ button to add people to the group call. However, do note that the maximum number of people joining a group video call is still restricted to six.

It now remains to be seen how many more features Instagram will roll-out before the year comes to an end.