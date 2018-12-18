Micromax Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 launched in India with Helio P22 SoC, dual cameras and 4000 mAh battery

Indian handset maker Micromax launched two new Android Go smartphones in India back in late October this year. And now, after more than one and a half month, Micromax has launched two more smartphones in the country – the Micromax Infinity N11 and the Micromax Infinity N12.

Both the Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 are budget smartphones and are actually same smartphones with some minor differences in design and hardware. However, what’s worth mentioning here is that both the Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 are first smartphones from Micromax that come with a display notch.

The Infinity N11 and N12 are both powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC, however, the N11 comes with 2 GB RAM whereas the N12 comes with 3 GB RAM. Both these smartphones sport a 6.19-inch display that has HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18.9:9.

For photography, both the Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 have a dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 13 MP camera and one 5 MP camera. However, it’s the front camera which differentiates both these smartphones. The N12 comes with a 16 MP selfie camera whereas the N11 comes with an 8 MP camera. The cameras also come with some AI-based features.

The Micromax Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 both run Android 8.1 Oreo, however, Micromax has promised to roll-out Android Pie update in the next 45 days. Both these smartphones have 32 GB of internal storage, but fret not, as there’s also a dedicated slot for microSD card that lets you expand the storage up to 128 GB.

Lastly, both these smartphones pack a huge 4000 mAh battery which keeps them up and running.

Micromax Infinity N11 and N12 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor RAM: 2 GB (on N11), 3 GB (on N12)

2 GB (on N11), 3 GB (on N12) GPU: PowerVR GE8320

PowerVR GE8320 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Android Pie promised to be rolled out in the next 45 days)

Android 8.1 Oreo (Android Pie promised to be rolled out in the next 45 days) Display: 6.19-inch HD+ LCD display with 18.9:9 aspect ratio

6.19-inch HD+ LCD display with 18.9:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP with LED flash

13 MP + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP (on N11), 16 MP (on N12)

8 MP (on N11), 16 MP (on N12) Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Blue Lagoon, Viola, Velvet Red

Blue Lagoon, Viola, Velvet Red Battery: 4000 mAh

Micromax Infinity N11 and N12 Price in India and Availability