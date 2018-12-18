Micromax Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 launched in India with Helio P22 SoC, dual cameras and 4000 mAh battery
Indian handset maker Micromax launched two new Android Go smartphones in India back in late October this year. And now, after more than one and a half month, Micromax has launched two more smartphones in the country – the Micromax Infinity N11 and the Micromax Infinity N12.
Both the Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 are budget smartphones and are actually same smartphones with some minor differences in design and hardware. However, what’s worth mentioning here is that both the Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 are first smartphones from Micromax that come with a display notch.
The Infinity N11 and N12 are both powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC, however, the N11 comes with 2 GB RAM whereas the N12 comes with 3 GB RAM. Both these smartphones sport a 6.19-inch display that has HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18.9:9.
For photography, both the Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 have a dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 13 MP camera and one 5 MP camera. However, it’s the front camera which differentiates both these smartphones. The N12 comes with a 16 MP selfie camera whereas the N11 comes with an 8 MP camera. The cameras also come with some AI-based features.
The Micromax Infinity N11 and Infinity N12 both run Android 8.1 Oreo, however, Micromax has promised to roll-out Android Pie update in the next 45 days. Both these smartphones have 32 GB of internal storage, but fret not, as there’s also a dedicated slot for microSD card that lets you expand the storage up to 128 GB.
Lastly, both these smartphones pack a huge 4000 mAh battery which keeps them up and running.
Micromax Infinity N11 and N12 Specifications
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Helio P22 octa-core processor
- RAM: 2 GB (on N11), 3 GB (on N12)
- GPU: PowerVR GE8320
- Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Android Pie promised to be rolled out in the next 45 days)
- Display: 6.19-inch HD+ LCD display with 18.9:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 13 MP + 5 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP (on N11), 16 MP (on N12)
- Internal Storage: 32 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- SIM: Dual
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock
- Colors: Blue Lagoon, Viola, Velvet Red
- Battery: 4000 mAh
Micromax Infinity N11 and N12 Price in India and Availability
- Price of Infinity N11: ₹8999
- Price of Infinity N12: ₹9999
- Availability: To be sold through offline retail stores across the country