Chinese technology brand Lenovo today launched the Lenovo Z5s at an event in China. But, alongside launching the Z5s, the company also launched the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT. The Z5 Pro GT is actually Z5 Pro on steroids.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 SoC which was announced earlier this month at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii. The Snapdragon 855 SoC is a flagship chip and is a successor to the Snapdragon 845 SoC which powered a majority of the Android flagships launched this year like the Google Pixel 3 XL and OnePlus 6/6T to name a few. Well, with this, Lenovo becomes the first brand to launch a smartphone that’s powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Having said that, the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is not only the first smartphone that’s powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC but, it’s also the world’s first smartphone that comes with a whopping 12 GB RAM. Well, this combination of Snapdragon 855 SoC and 12 GB RAM makes the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT world’s most powerful Android smartphone right now.

With the Z5 Pro GT, Lenovo one-ups the likes of OnePlus and Xiaomi who have launched smartphones with Snapdragon 845 SoC and 10 GB RAM.

That being said, if we ignore the Snapdragon 855 SoC and 12 GB RAM, the Z5 Pro GT is actually the Z5 Pro which was launched last month. It has the same slider design, same cameras, same battery capacity, same display, and same in-display fingerprint scanner. However, we would like to mention that unlike the Z5 Pro, the Z5 Pro GT has a carbon fiber texture underneath the glass on the back; just like the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. Besides, you can also notice red accents along the edges and the rear camera module. Something the Z5 Pro doesn’t have.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8/12 GB

6/8/12 GB GPU: Adreno 640

Adreno 640 Operating System: ZUI 10.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

ZUI 10.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP + 24 MP with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, AI Super Night Scene Mode, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash

16 MP + 24 MP with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, AI Super Night Scene Mode, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP + 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture

16 MP + 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 128/256/512 GB

128/256/512 GB SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 MIMO, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2×2 MIMO, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, AI Call Noise Reduction

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, Dolby Atmos, AI Call Noise Reduction Battery: 3350 mAh

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT Price and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥2698 (around $391/₹27,692)

¥2698 (around $391/₹27,692) Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥2998 (around $434/₹30,771)

¥2998 (around $434/₹30,771) Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: ¥3398 (around $492/₹34,877)

¥3398 (around $492/₹34,877) Price of 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant: ¥4398 (around $637/₹45,141)

¥4398 (around $637/₹45,141) Availability: Goes on sale in China from January 24. No word on availability in other markets

