Lenovo Z5s goes official with 6.3-inch display, Snapdragon 710 SoC and triple rear cameras

Back in early June this year, Chinese technology brand Lenovo launched Lenovo Z5 smartphone. And then in November, the company launched the Lenovo Z5 Pro with a slider design. Well now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of Z series smartphones with the launch of Lenovo Z5s.

The Lenovo Z5s is a mid-range smartphone. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage, whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 and 128 GB storage options.

The Z5s features a 6.3-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display also has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top, and, the smartphone has an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 92.6%.

In terms of build, the back of the smartphone is covered with glass whereas the frame is made out of 6000 series aluminum.

The photography department on the Lenovo Z5s is handled by a triple camera setup on the back and a single camera on the front. The triple camera setup includes one 16 MP camera, one 8 MP camera, and one 5 MP camera. The 16 MP camera is the primary camera that comes with a wide-angle lens, the 8 MP camera comes with a telephoto lens, and, the 5 MP camera is used for depth sensing. There’s a 16 MP single snapper on the front inside the notch for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, the Lenovo Z5s runs ZUI 10 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android. The smartphone also comes with fingerprint scanner and face unlock, as well as features like P2i anti-splash nano-coating, stereo speakers, and Dirac Sound.

The Lenovo Z5s is offered in three colors – Grey, Orange, and Blue. There’s also a special edition that has an autograph of a Chinese actor on its back. The Z5s ships with a 3300 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Lenovo Z5s Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Operating System: ZUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie

ZUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 display

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 display Rear Camera: 16 MP (wide-angle, f/1.8) + 8 MP (telephoto, f/2.4) + 5 MP (depth sensing, f/2.4) with PDAF, 2x optical zoom, Portrait Mode and LED flash

16 MP (wide-angle, f/1.8) + 8 MP (telephoto, f/2.4) + 5 MP (depth sensing, f/2.4) with PDAF, 2x optical zoom, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid

Dual Hybrid Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, P2i anti-splash nano-coating, Front-facing Stereo Speakers, Dirac Sound

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, P2i anti-splash nano-coating, Front-facing Stereo Speakers, Dirac Sound Colors: Grey, Orange, Blue

Grey, Orange, Blue Battery: 3300 mAh with 18W Fast Charging

Lenovo Z5s Price and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1398 (around $202/₹14,330)

¥1398 (around $202/₹14,330) Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1598 (around $231/₹16,380)

¥1598 (around $231/₹16,380) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant (special edition): ¥1998 (around $290/₹20,414)

¥1998 (around $290/₹20,414) Availability: Goes on sale in China from December 24 (special edition from January 12). No word on availability in other markets

Source