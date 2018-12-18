Lenovo

Lenovo Z5s goes official with 6.3-inch display, Snapdragon 710 SoC and triple rear cameras

By Sagar Bakre
0

Back in early June this year, Chinese technology brand Lenovo launched Lenovo Z5 smartphone. And then in November, the company launched the Lenovo Z5 Pro with a slider design. Well now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of Z series smartphones with the launch of Lenovo Z5s.

lenovo-z5s-official-1

The Lenovo Z5s is a mid-range smartphone. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC which is paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage, whereas the 6 GB RAM variant comes with 64 and 128 GB storage options.

The Z5s features a 6.3-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display also has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top, and, the smartphone has an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 92.6%.

In terms of build, the back of the smartphone is covered with glass whereas the frame is made out of 6000 series aluminum.

lenovo-z5s-official-2

The photography department on the Lenovo Z5s is handled by a triple camera setup on the back and a single camera on the front. The triple camera setup includes one 16 MP camera, one 8 MP camera, and one 5 MP camera. The 16 MP camera is the primary camera that comes with a wide-angle lens, the 8 MP camera comes with a telephoto lens, and, the 5 MP camera is used for depth sensing. There’s a 16 MP single snapper on the front inside the notch for selfies and video calls.

On the software front, the Lenovo Z5s runs ZUI 10 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android. The smartphone also comes with fingerprint scanner and face unlock, as well as features like P2i anti-splash nano-coating, stereo speakers, and Dirac Sound.

The Lenovo Z5s is offered in three colors – Grey, Orange, and Blue. There’s also a special edition that has an autograph of a Chinese actor on its back. The Z5s ships with a 3300 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Lenovo Z5s Specifications

  • CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 4/6 GB
  • GPU: Adreno 616
  • Operating System: ZUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie
  • Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 display
  • Rear Camera: 16 MP (wide-angle, f/1.8) + 8 MP (telephoto, f/2.4) + 5 MP (depth sensing, f/2.4) with PDAF, 2x optical zoom, Portrait Mode and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual Hybrid
  • Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, P2i anti-splash nano-coating, Front-facing Stereo Speakers, Dirac Sound
  • Colors: Grey, Orange, Blue
  • Battery: 3300 mAh with 18W Fast Charging

Lenovo Z5s Price and Availability

  • Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1398 (around $202/₹14,330)
  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1598 (around $231/₹16,380)
  • Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant (special edition): ¥1998 (around $290/₹20,414)
  • Availability: Goes on sale in China from December 24 (special edition from January 12). No word on availability in other markets

Source