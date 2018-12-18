Lenovo S5 Pro GT launched with Snapdragon 660 SoC, quad cameras and 3500 mAh battery

Lenovo at an event today in China launched the Lenovo Z5s as well as the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT – the latter being the world’s first smartphone to come with Snapdragon 855 SoC and 12 GB RAM. However, these aren’t the only smartphones Lenovo launched today. In addition to the Z5s and the Z5 Pro GT, Lenovo also launched the Lenovo S5 Pro GT.

The Lenovo S5 Pro GT isn’t an entirely new smartphone though. It’s actually the S5 Pro with a better processor. The S5 Pro was launched by Lenovo back in October with Snapdragon 636, however, the S5 Pro GT launched today comes with Snapdragon 660.

Apart from a better processor, everything else on S5 Pro GT remains the same as the S5 Pro.

The S5 Pro GT comes in three different configurations – 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The smartphone also has a microSD card that allows storage expansion up to 256 GB.

The Lenovo S5 Pro GT flaunts a uni-body metal design and sports a 6.2-inch notched display having an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone also features quad cameras – two each on the front and back. The dual camera setup at the back is a combination of one 12 MP and 20 MP camera, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front is a combination of one 20 MP and one 8 MP camera. The 8 MP camera is used for IR Face Unlock.

The smartphone runs the company’s ZUI 10 custom Android skin, but, it’s based on Android Oreo instead of Android Pie. The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner at the back and it comes with a 3500 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Lenovo S5 Pro GT Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: ZUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ZUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio

6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) LCD display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8) + 20 MP (telephoto, f/2.6) with Portrait Mode, HDR, Beauty Mode and LED flash

12 MP (f/1.8) + 20 MP (telephoto, f/2.6) with Portrait Mode, HDR, Beauty Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP (f/2.0) + 8 MP (infrared) with Beauty Mode

20 MP (f/2.0) + 8 MP (infrared) with Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid

Dual Hybrid Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, Front-facing Stereo Speakers, Dirac Sound

Fingerprint Scanner, IR Face Unlock, Front-facing Stereo Speakers, Dirac Sound Colors: Blue, Black, Pink

Blue, Black, Pink Battery: 3500 mAh with 18W Fast Charging

Lenovo S5 Pro GT Price and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1198 (around $173/₹12,252)

¥1198 (around $173/₹12,252) Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1298 (around $188/₹13,275)

¥1298 (around $188/₹13,275) Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥1498 (around $217/₹15,320)

¥1498 (around $217/₹15,320) Availability: Goes on sale in China from December 24. No word on availability in other markets

