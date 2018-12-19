OnePlus 5 and 5T get Face Unlock optimizations with latest Open Beta updates

Last week, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta updates 22 and 20 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively. These Open Beta updates brought in Android Pie to both these smartphones. Well now, the company has again rolled out Open Beta updates for these smartphones which come along with some fixes and optimizations.

OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta update 23 for OnePlus 5 and Open Beta update 21 for OnePlus 5T. These updates bring in optimizations to Face Unlock while also bumping up the Android security patch level to December 1, 2018.

In addition to that, the Open Beta updates also fix UI issues related to scroller in the app drawer, as well as issues with applying custom accent color. Besides, these updates also improve color adaption for the navigation bar.

Here’s the changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta 23 and 21 for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

System Updated Android security patch to 2018.12 Fixed issues with custom accent color not getting applied every second try Optimizations for Face Unlock

Launcher Fixed UI issues with scroller in the app drawer Improved color adaptation for the navigation bar



As always, these updates are rolling out over-the-air, however, only those users will receive these updates who already have a beta build flashed on their smartphones. Those who are on the official build won’t receive these updates.

Source