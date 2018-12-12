OnePlus 5 and 5T get a taste of Android Pie with latest Open Beta updates

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus rolled out Android Pie update for OnePlus 6 back in September, and, the company has already confirmed that it will roll out Android Pie update for its older smartphones like the OnePlus 3, 3T, 5 and 5T as well. However, back in October, OnePlus said that Android Pie updates for these smartphones were delayed. But now, at least two of these smartphones – 5 and 5T – are now finally getting a taste of Android Pie.

OnePlus has started rolling OxygenOS Open Beta updates 22 and 20 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively which bring in Android 9.0 Pie to these smartphones. As these updates are based on Android Pie, they bring in new UI to these smartphones in addition to the features that were introduced with Android Pie.

The updates also bring in a new DND mode to these smartphones while fixing some issues related to the Weather app. Besides, OnePlus has also updated the Parallel Apps feature with support for apps like Telegram, Discord, IMO, Uber, and OLA. In addition to that, these Open Beta updates also bump up the Android security patch level to November 1, 2018 on OnePlus 5 and 5T.

Here’s the changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta 22 and 20 for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

System Updated system to Android™ 9.0 Pie™ Brand new UI for Android Pie Brand new navigation gestures (this is only for 5T) Updated Android security patch to 2018.11 Optimizations for background app process handling

Do Not Disturb mode New Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings

Communication UI Improvements for emergency rescue Optimized UI for speed dial and calling interface Now able to assign a specific SIM for a specific contact or group of contacts when using dual SIM

Parallel Apps Added support for more apps (Telegram, Discord, IMO, Uber, OLA) in parallel apps

Weather Now able to switch dynamically to your current location Display more suggestions when the search function is used Fixed an issue that prevented the app from refreshing when the location is changed Fixed an issue that resulted in some users being unable to find certain locations



The updates are rolling out over-the-air, but, only those who already have a Beta build installed on their smartphones will receive the update. Those who are on the official build won’t.

Now that OnePlus has rolled out Android Pie beta for OnePlus 5 and 5T, we expect the stable build to roll out by the end of this month.

Source