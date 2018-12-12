OPPO A7 Hands-on [Images]

The OPPO A7 has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 16,990. The OPPO A7 highlights the notched design with a glass back, bigger battery and dual cameras on board. Here’s our hands-on with the new OPPO A7.

OPPO A7 Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch IPS display, HD+ resolution (1520 x 720 pixels), 19:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits brightness, 2.5D curved glass

Software: ColorsOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, 64-bit

GPU: Adreno 506

Memory: 4 GB RAM, LPDDR3

Storage: 64 GB, up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

64 GB, up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) Rear Camera: Dual cameras 13 MP (5P lens, f2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (3P lens, f/2.4 aperture) with AI Beauty and LED flash

Selfie Camera: 16 MP with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture, HDR and AR Stickers

16 MP with 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture, HDR and AR Stickers Connectivity: GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE enabled

4G LTE, dual nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE enabled Colors: Glaring Gold, Glaze Blue

Battery: 4,230 mAh

4,230 mAh Price: Rs 16,990

Availability: To be available on Flipkart next week

The OPPO A7 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen offers HD+ resolution (1520 x 720 pixels) with least bezels and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.4%. The display comes with an anti-reflective coating that increases the brightness of the screen by 35%.

The back holds a reflective mirror-like design with textures and 3D curves on the sides. The phone looks amazing from the backside, the back also houses a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. The overall design is plastic, and not metallic. The phone is though slim and light in weight which makes it easier to hold.

In terms of photography, the OPPO A7 equips dual cameras 13 MP f/2.2 + 2 MP f/2.4 in which 2 MP is the depth sensor for applying bokeh effect in the photographs. On the front side, there is a 16 MP f/2.0 selfie camera right under the waterdrop notch without any soft flash. The camera app offers Portrait mode, Sticker mode, Time-lapse, HDR, Professional mode, Panorama and more.

Spec-wise the OPPO A7 sports a new chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC consisting of octa-core CPU clocked up to 1.8 GHz. Furthermore, the chip is laced with 4 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 64 GB internal storage with support for a dedicated microSD card slot expanding up to 256 GB. The internals of the A7 is very similar to the OPPO A5 which was launched in India some time ago.

Powering the OPPO A7 is a 4,230 mAh battery that charges with a 5V and 2A charger. On the software wise, the OPPO A7 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2 interface loaded with features. Here are the top 10 things you can do on the OPPO A7.

On the left side, alongside the two separate volume buttons, there is a triple-slot SIM tray which includes two nano SIM slots supporting 4G LTE network and a microSD card slot. The phone supports two 4G SIMs at the same time with dual-VoLTE enabled.

The top area is empty while the bottom has a micro USB port, loudspeakers, microphone, and a 3.5mm headphones jack.

The OPPO A7 comes in two color options, Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue and the price starts at Rs 16,990 for its 64 GB variant. But this price segment also has some powerful and featured-pack smartphones such as the Realme 2 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, and Honor 8X. The main competitor of the OPPO A7 is the Vivo Y95 which was launched recently in India and it’s priced the same. What do you think of the OPPO A7?

Do check out the unboxing of the OPPO A7 below.