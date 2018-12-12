Nokia 8 finally gets Android Pie, but it’s a beta update

As promised, HMD Global rolled out Android Pie update for Nokia 6.1 and 6.1 Plus in October, however, the company missed the update schedule for Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco. Both these smartphones were going to receive their Android Pie updates in November, but for some reasons, the updates have delayed. However, we have a good news for Nokia 8 users: HMD has rolled out Android Pie update for this 2017 Nokia flagship.

HMD has released Android Pie for Nokia 8, but, this is not a stable build we are looking at. This is actually a beta update of Android Pie which will be available to users after they join the Nokia Beta Labs. Once you join Nokia Beta Labs, you will receive the Android Pie update over-the-air.

The update weighs more than 1.5 GB in size and carries version number V5.110. It brings in features like navigation gestures, new settings menu, Adaptive Battery, as well as December security patch. As this is a beta update, it’s likely to have some bugs, and, if you get tired of them, you have the option to rollback to Android 8.1 Oreo. But, do note that all your data will be erased so make sure you take a backup.

Now that HMD has rolled out Android Pie beta for Nokia 8, we are expecting the stable build to roll out soon – not only for Nokia 8, but for Nokia 8 Sirocco as well.

Source 1, 2