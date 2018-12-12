Vivo NEX Dual Display announced: Comes with two displays, three cameras, and no notch

BBK Electronics-owned Chinese smartphone brand Vivo surprised everyone when it announced Vivo APEX with elevating selfie camera back in late February this year. And then in June, Vivo announced the NEX which too came with an elevating selfie camera. This design language helped the smartphone achieve an almost bezel-less look and made it notch-free. Well now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of NEX series smartphones with the launch of Vivo NEX Dual Display.

As already evident from its name, the Vivo NEX Dual Display comes with two displays – one of the front and the other on the back. The primary display on the front measures 6.39-inch diagonally and has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, whereas, the secondary display at the back measures 5.49-inch diagonally and has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Both of these are AMOLED panels.

The Vivo NEX Dual Display has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.63% which is impressive. As you can see, the smartphone has an almost bezel-less look and doesn’t have any notch or even a camera on the front. Well, before you make any assumptions, let us tell you that unlike the NEX, the NEX Dual Display doesn’t come with an elevating selfie camera that pops-up from the top of the phone. So how do you take selfies? The answer is: rear cameras.

The Vivo NEX Dual Display doesn’t come with a front camera, but it does come three cameras at the back. This triple camera setup is a combination of one 12 MP camera, one 2 MP camera, and one TOF camera. The 12 MP camera is the primary camera having f/1.79 aperture. The 2 MP is the secondary camera which aids in low-light photography and probably depth sensing too. And, the TOF camera is used for 3D depth sensing and face unlocking purposes.

You can use the rear cameras on NEX Dual Display for selfies and video calls. And, as this smartphone has a display on its back, doing that won’t be difficult. This is similar to what nubia did with the nubia X.

That said, speaking about the innards, the Vivo NEX Dual Display comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 10 GB RAM. The smartphone also has 128 GB of internal storage and runs Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android Pie.

The Vivo NEX Dual Display also comes with in-display fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock the smartphone by placing your finger on a designated area of the screen. And, if you want to unlock the smartphone from the secondary display, you can use face unlock.

Lastly, the smartphone ships with a 3500 mAh battery which draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Vivo NEX Dual Display Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 10 GB

10 GB GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 9.0 Pie

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 9.0 Pie Primary Display: 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display

6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display Secondary Display: 5.49-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display

5.49-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.79 aperture, OIS) + 2 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + TOF (f/1.3 aperture) with LED flash

12 MP (f/1.79 aperture, OIS) + 2 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + TOF (f/1.3 aperture) with LED flash Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Ice Blue, Star Purple

Ice Blue, Star Purple Battery: 3500 mAh

Vivo NEX Dual Display Price and Availability

Price: ¥4998 (around $725/₹52,214)

¥4998 (around $725/₹52,214) Availability: Goes on sale in China from December 29. No word on availability in other markets.

Source