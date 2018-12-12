Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T in India back in late October this year. And now today, at an event in Mumbai, OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition for the Indian market.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is a result of a partnership between OnePlus and McLaren Racing. However, this isn’t the first time that OnePlus has partnered with a brand for the launch of a special edition. Back in December last year, OnePlus partnered Disney for the launch of OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition. And then in May this year, OnePlus teamed up with Marvel for the launch of OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition.

There aren’t too many differences between the McLaren Edition and the regular models of the 6T. But, there are some noteworthy changes here that set the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition apart from the regular models.

Let’s talk about the design first. The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has the same design language as the regular models of 6T, but, the back of the McLaren Edition comes with a carbon fiber-like pattern underneath the glass which is inspired by the use of carbon fiber used in McLaren’s F1 cars. Besides, the bottom edges of the back of the smartphone are also covered with Papaya Orange color. Furthermore, the back of the McLaren Edition also has a McLaren logo which OnePlus says “moves and shifts in different lighting and angles, highlighting the fluidity and speed of the device.”

Now that we are done talking about the design, let’s talk about the hardware. The regular models of the OnePlus 6T come with up to 8 GB RAM, but, the McLaren Edition comes with a whopping 10 GB RAM. Besides, the regular variants come with Fast Charge (previously Dash Charge) having an output of 20W (5V/4A), but, the McLaren Edition comes with Warp Charge 30 that has an output of 30W.

OnePlus’ tagline for Fast Charge is “a day’s power in half an hour”, meaning it charges the phone 50% in 30 minutes. But, the tagline for Warp Charge 30 is “a day’s power in 20 minutes”, meaning it charges the phone 50% in 20 minutes. That’s crazy fast. The McLaren Edition also ships with a special Papaya Orange colored braided charging cable.

On the software front, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition runs OxygenOS based on Android Pie, but, it comes with a custom UI with exclusive animations, themes, and wallpapers.

That said, everything else remains the same across the McLaren Edition and the regular models. You can check out the full specs down below.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 10 LPDDR4X

10 LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie

OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode

6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, EIS, OIS, PDAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, HDR, 4K recording at 30/60 FPS, 1080p recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p recording at 30 FPS, Super Slow Motion recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 780 FPS) and dual-LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX 519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, EIS, OIS, PDAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, HDR, 4K recording at 30/60 FPS, 1080p recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p recording at 30 FPS, Super Slow Motion recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 780 FPS) and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 371) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting, HDR and Screen Flash

16 MP (Sony IMX 371) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting, HDR and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 256 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane

256 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Screen Unlock), Face Unlock, Water Resistant, Alert Slider, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, aptX, aptX HD, Smart Boost, Navigation Gestures 2.0

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Screen Unlock), Face Unlock, Water Resistant, Alert Slider, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, aptX, aptX HD, Smart Boost, Navigation Gestures 2.0 Battery: 3700 mAh with Warp Charge 30 (30W output)

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹50,999

₹50,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India as well as OnePlus India’s official website from December 15. Will be available for purchase at OnePlus’ exclusive store in Delhi on December 13.

So, would you be buying this OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition?