Huawei P Smart 2019 listed online will full specs and images, launch imminent

Chinese technology brand Huawei has launched quite a few smartphones in the recent months, but, the company isn’t done yet and will be launching the Nova 4 next week on December 17. However, the company is also expected to launch Huawei P Smart 2019 soon which has been listed on a French retailer’s site.

The Huawei P Smart 2019 has been listed on French retailer Boulanger‘s website with its images and full specs. The listing has been taken down now, but thanks to Roland Quandt, we do have the official marketing material which shows us what this smartphone will come packed with.

The Huawei P Smart 2019 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC which is paired with 3 GB RAM. It features a 6.21-inch LCD display that has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a waterdrop-shaped notch up top.

The Huawei P Smart 2019 runs EMUI 9 which is based on Android Pie, and, has 64 GB of storage on-board. However, if that much storage isn’t enough, you can expand the storage up to 512 GB via microSD card.

The smartphone rocks a dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 13 MP camera and one 2 MP camera. There’s also an 8 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Besides, the smartphone also comes with some AI-based camera features.

The Huawei P Smart 2019 will be offered in at least two colors – Midnight Black and Aurora Blue – and will ship with a 3400 mAh battery which will draw power from a micro USB port.

Huawei P Smart 2019 Specifications [Expected]

RAM: 3/4 GB

Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with with 19.9:9 aspect ratio

Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture

External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Colors: Midnight Black, Aurora Blue

There’s no word from Huawei yet regarding the launch of P Smart 2019, but we expect that to happen soon.

