Huawei Nova 4 full specs leak online ahead of December 17 launch

Chinese technology brand Huawei recently launched the Huawei Enjoy 9 smartphone with a waterdrop-shaped notch. And next week, the company will be launching the Huawei Nova 4 which will come with an in-display camera. While we already have a fair idea of what this smartphone looks like, we now also know what kind of hardware it will likely come packed with.

Specifications of the Huawei Nova 4 have leaked through Chinese social network Weibo. According to this leak, there will be two variants of the Nova 4. However, both these variants will differ only in terms of cameras.

If this leak is to be believed, then we will see the Nova 4 coming with Kirin 970 SoC which will be paired with 8 GB RAM. However, we are wondering why Huawei didn’t go with the latest Kirin 980 SoC and chose Kirin 970 instead. But, do note that this information doesn’t come directly from the horse’s mouth, so take it with a pinch of salt.

That said, the smartphone will flaunt a 6.4-inch display having an aspect ratio of 19.25:9 and a resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels. This display will come with a hole in the top-left corner which will have the front camera inside it. Just like Samsung’s Galaxy A8s.

Speaking of cameras, the Huawei Nova 4 will have a 25 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls, and, at the back, it will have a triple camera setup placed in the top-left corner. This camera setup will include one 20 MP camera, one 16 MP camera, and one 2 MP camera. But, we are talking about the base model here. The top-end model will have the 20 MP camera replaced with a 48 MP camera.

That being said, the Nova 4 will also come with GPU Turbo, and, keeping this entire package up and running will be a 3750 mAh battery which support 18W (9V/2A) fast charging.

Like we already said, this information doesn’t come directly from Huawei, so take it with a pinch of salt. Either way, we don’t have to wait much to know everything there is to know about this smartphone as we are just five days away from the launch.

