Huawei Enjoy 9 goes official with 6.26-inch display, dual cameras and 4000 mAh battery

Back in mid-October this year, Chinese technology technology brand Huawei launched the Enjoy Max and Enjoy 9 Plus smartphones. Well now, Huawei has further expanded its portfolio of Enjoy series smartphones with the launch of Huawei Enjoy 9.

The Huawei Enjoy 9 sports a 6.26-inch display that has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. The display also has a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. Under the hood, the Enjoy 9 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC which is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage, whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone runs EMUI 8.2 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and, it also comes with a dedicated slot for microSD card so that you can insert two SIM cards and a microSD card all at the same time inside the phone.

For photography, the Huawei Enjoy 9 has dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back and an 8 MP single camera on the front residing inside the notch. The 13 MP camera has f/1.8 aperture, 2 MP camera has f/2.4 aperture, and the 8 MP camera has f/2.0 aperture.

Lastly, the Huawei Enjoy 9 is offered in four colors and has a huge 4000 mAh battery under the hood which should last for a full day on a single charge with ease. And yes, the smartphone doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, so you will have to make do with face unlock.

Huawei Enjoy 9 Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

RAM: 3/4 GB
GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
Display: 6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass

6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with AI Beauty, AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode and LED flash

Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with AI Beauty, AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode and LED flash
Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

SIM: Dual
Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Other: Face Unlock

Other: Face Unlock
Colors: Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, Coral Red, Aurora Violet

Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, Coral Red, Aurora Violet Battery: 4000 mAh

Huawei Enjoy 9 Price and Availability

Price: To be announced

Availability: Goes on sale in China from December 12. No word on availability in other markets.

