OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition announced with 10 GB RAM and Warp Charge 30 charging tech

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is known to collaborate with different brands to launch special edition of its smartphones. Back in December last year, OnePlus teamed up with Disney for the launch of OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition. And then in May this year, OnePlus teamed up with Marvel for the launch of OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition. Well this time, OnePlus has partnered with McLaren Racing for the launch of OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is a limited edition, and needless to say, it has the same design as the regular variants of OnePlus 6T. But, there are some hardware and visual differences between the McLaren Edition and the regular variants.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition has a carbon fiber-like pattern on the back underneath the glass which OnePlus says is inspired by the carbon fiber used in McLaren’s F1 cars. Furthermore, the bottom edges of the back of the smartphone are covered with Papaya Orange color, and, there’s also a McLaren logo which “moves and shifts in different lighting and angles, highlighting the fluidity and speed of the device.”

Talking about the hardware differences, while the regular model of OnePlus 6T comes with up to 8 GB RAM and Fast Charge (previously called Dash Charge), the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition comes with a whopping 10 GB RAM and Warp Charge 30. Warp Charge 30 is OnePlus’ new charging tech which is a step ahead of Fast Charge when it comes to quickly charging the phone.

OnePlus’ Fast Charge offered a “day’s power in half an hour”, but, the Warp Charge 30 offers a “day’s power in 20 minutes”. To be more accurate, in 20 minutes, the Warp Charge 30 charges 50% battery on the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. The smartphone also ships with a Papaya Orange colored braided charging cable.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition runs Android Pie-based OxygenOS out-of-the-box, but, it comes with custom UI which includes animations, themes and wallpapers that are exclusive to the device.

Apart from these differences, everything else remains the same across the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition and the regular models.

Commenting on this announcement, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said, “The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is stunning. Engineered with exact precision and new technology we’ve never used before, it’s our fastest, most cutting-edge device ever – the epitome of craftsmanship. It’s the start of an exciting partnership with McLaren, giving people a feeling of incredible speed and performance.”

Commenting on this partnership with OnePlus, Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said, “The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is a special collaboration between McLaren and OnePlus. The end product is a device that brings performance never seen before. Our thanks to our OnePlus partners for capturing our spirit accurately and bringing unmatched power and speed in the new flagship device.“

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 10 LPDDR4X

10 LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie

OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode

6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass 6, DCI-P3 and sRGB support, Night Mode, Reading Mode Rear Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, EIS, OIS, PDAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, HDR, 4K recording at 30/60 FPS, 1080p recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p recording at 30 FPS, Super Slow Motion recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 780 FPS) and dual-LED flash

16 MP (Sony IMX 519, f/1.7 aperture, 1.22 µm pixel size, EIS, OIS, PDAF) + 20 MP (Sony IMX 376K, f/1.7 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, PDAF) with AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, RAW Image Support, Nightscape, Studio Lighting, HDR, 4K recording at 30/60 FPS, 1080p recording at 30/60 FPS, 720p recording at 30 FPS, Super Slow Motion recording (1080p at 240 FPS, 720p at 780 FPS) and dual-LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP (Sony IMX 371) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting, HDR and Screen Flash

16 MP (Sony IMX 371) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0 µm pixel size, EIS, Portrait Mode, Studio Lighting, HDR and Screen Flash Internal Storage: 256 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane

256 GB UFS 2.1 2-Lane SIM: Dual Nano

Dual Nano Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, DL CAT16/ UL CAT13 (1Gbps/150 Mbps), 2×2 MIMO, USB OTG, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Screen Unlock), Face Unlock, Water Resistant, Alert Slider, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, aptX, aptX HD, Smart Boost, Navigation Gestures 2.0

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Screen Unlock), Face Unlock, Water Resistant, Alert Slider, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, aptX, aptX HD, Smart Boost, Navigation Gestures 2.0 Battery: 3700 mAh with Warp Charge 30 (30W output)

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Price and Availability