Realme smartphones will get Android Pie update, but not this year

Last month, Realme confirmed that it would roll out Android Pie update for Realme 1 and Realme 2 soon. But, the company didn’t provide any timeline for the roll-out of Android Pie updates for these smartphones. Well, Realme still hasn’t revealed when exactly will it start rolling out Android Pie update for its smartphones, but, we now know that Realme won’t be rolling out Android Pie for any of its smartphones this year.

While replying to a user query on Twitter, Realme India confirmed that all five of its smartphones launched until now – the Realme 1, the Realme 2, the Realme 2 Pro, the Realme C1, and the Realme U1 – will get the Android Pie update. However, neither of these smartphones will get Android Pie this year. Realme vaguely stated that the Android Pie update for these smartphones will be rolled out in Q1/Q2 of 2019. This means Realme users will have to keep on inquiring Realme about the status of Android Pie update for their smartphones.

That said, Realme confirmed that Android Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2 update for Realme 2 will be rolled out at the end of December.

The Realme 1 was launched in India back in May this year, whereas the Realme 2 was launched in late August. Both these smartphones were launched in India with a starting price of ₹8990. The Realme 2 Pro was launched later in September with the base model carrying a price tag of ₹13,990. The Realme C1 was launched alongside the Realme 2 Pro, but it was launched with a price tag of ₹6990.

The latest smartphone Realme launched in India is the Realme U1. The Realme U1 was launched late last month and is the world’s first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC. It is priced at ₹11,999 for the base model and ₹14,499 for the top-end model.

