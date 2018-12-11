Here’s when ASUS ZenFone 5z and ZenFone Max Pro (M1) will get Android Pie update

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS today launched two new smartphones in India – the ZenFone Max (M2) and the ZenFone Max Pro (M2). During the event, ASUS revealed that it would roll out Android Pie update for ZenFone Max Pro (M2) next year in January. But, the company also revealed when it would roll out Android Pie for ZenFone 5z and ZenFone Max Pro (M1).

Last month, ASUS announced that it would roll out Android Pie update for ZenFone 5z in end-January next year. Well, ASUS re-confirmed that time frame at today’s launch event in India by saying that Android 9.0 Pie will be rolled out via FOTA (firmware over-the-air) to ZenFone 5z.

In addition to that, ASUS also said that the ZenFone Max Pro (M1) will receive its Android Pie update a month later in February 2019. This is something ASUS’ customer support representative recently confirmed in a chat with a customer.

Once the Android Pie update for aforementioned smartphones begins rolling out, it will take at least a week to reach all the units. Users will get a notification on their smartphones for the update, but if they don’t, they can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System update menu.

Do you own the ZenFone 5z or ZenFone Max Pro (M1)? How’s it holding up on Android Oreo right now?