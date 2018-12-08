This is when ASUS might roll out Android Pie update for ZenFone Max Pro M1

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS launched the ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India back in April this year at a starting price of ₹10,999. The smartphone came with Android 8.1 Oreo as Android Pie wasn’t announced back then. But, now that Android Pie has been released by Google, owners of ZenFone Max Pro M1 have been waiting for ASUS to roll out this latest version of Android for their smartphones. ASUS has confirmed that it will roll out Android Pie for ZenFone Max Pro M1, but the company hasn’t revealed any specific time frame for the same. However, it looks like the company won’t be rolling out Android Pie for this smartphone any time before next year.

According to a leaked chat with a customer support representative of ASUS, the Android Pie update for ZenFone Max Pro M1 (ZB601KL) is expected to be rolled out before the end of February next year. Obviously, this does mean that the update might roll out this month as well, but we believe that’s very unlikely to happen as the customer support representative says that the update is still under testing.

Furthermore, last month ASUS confirmed that it will roll out Android Pie update for ZenFone 5Z in end-January next year. Now for those unaware, the ZenFone 5Z is a flagship smartphone and costs more than the ZenFone Max Pro M1. Hence, the company won’t release Android Pie update for ZenFone Max Pro M1 before it releases Pie for ZenFone 5Z. This does mean that the ZenFone Max Pro M1 will receive the Android Pie update sometime in February next year.

The ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 is powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC and comes in three different configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The smartphone sports a 6-inch Full-HD+ display and boasts dual cameras at the back. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8 MP snapper on the front, however, the 6 GB RAM variant comes with a 16 MP selfie camera. The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner on its back, and it ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery which draws power from a micro USB port.

ASUS recently unveiled successor to the ZenFone Max Pro M1 – called ZenFone Max Pro (M2) – and it will be launched in India next week on December 11.