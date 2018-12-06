ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) goes official with Snapdragon 660 SoC, dual rear cameras and 5000 mAh battery

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS was going to announce the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) next week on December 11. However, it looks like the company is too excited about this smartphone as it has already made the smartphone official in Russia.

The ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) is a mid-range smartphone and is successor to the ZenFone Max Pro (M1) that was launched in India back in late April this year. Specifications of the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) had already leaked, but now that the smartphone is made official, let’s take a look at what’s on offer.

The ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 512 GPU. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo, but we are hopeful that ASUS will upgrade the smartphone with Android Pie sometime next year.

The ZenFone Max Pro (M2) flaunts a glass back while rocking a 6.3-inch notched display on the front. The display is covered with Gorilla Glass 6 and has a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.

In terms of optics, the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) sports a dual camera setup at the back which is located in the top-left corner in vertical orientation. A teaser image initially shared by ASUS had us believe that the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) would come with triple cameras, but that’s not the case. You can see the image above to know why we thought that way.

Anyways though, this dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone consists of one 12 MP camera and one 5 MP camera. The 5 MP camera is used for depth sensing so that you can get Bokeh Effect in your photos. That said, there’s a 13 MP camera on the front which also comes with the Portrait Mode feature.

The ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) is offered in two colors – Blue and Gray – and it comes packed with a massive 5000 mAh battery which is one of its biggest highlights.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X

4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 6 and 1500:1 contrast ratio

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 6 and 1500:1 contrast ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (Sony IMX486, f/1.8 aperture, 6-element lens) + 5 MP (depth sensing, 84-degree field-of-view) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash

12 MP (Sony IMX486, f/1.8 aperture, 6-element lens) + 5 MP (depth sensing, 84-degree field-of-view) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (100 GB Google Drive storage for one year)

64/128 GB (100 GB Google Drive storage for one year) External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier Colors: Blue, Gray

Blue, Gray Battery: 5000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Price and Availability

Price: Starts at ₽17,990 (around $268/₹19,000)

Starts at ₽17,990 (around $268/₹19,000) Availability: Goes on sale in Russia from December 12. Launching in India on December 11

