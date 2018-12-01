ASUS reveals India launch date of ZenFone Max Pro M2, will come with dual cameras and 5000 mAh battery

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS is all set to launch the ZenFone Max Pro M2 on December 11. The smartphone will be launched at an event in Indonesia. However, the company has now revealed that the smartphone will be launched in India as well on the same day.

The unrivalled champion of mid-range is ready to begin its dominance with the most durable screen in the segment – Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The Zenfone Max Pro M2 launches on 11th December, exclusively on @Flipkart. Stay tuned for more. @corninggorilla #UnbeatablePerformer2dot0 pic.twitter.com/Kd2vHKN22B — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) November 30, 2018

ASUS India through Twitter has announced that the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be launched in India on December 11. The company also revealed that the smartphone will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart.

In addition to revealing the launch date of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 in India, the company also confirmed that the smartphone will come with Gorilla Glass 6.

While ASUS India has revealed that the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will come with Gorilla Glass 6, its Indonesian counterpart has revealed some more details about this smartphone. ASUS Indonesia has revealed that the smartphone will come with dual rear cameras, with the primary camera being a Sony IMX486 sensor having f/1.8 aperture. The camera will also come with 3-axis EIS (electronic image stabilization). Lastly, ASUS also revealed that the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will ship with a massive 5000 mAh battery – the same as its predecessor.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.26-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 display with Gorilla Glass 6

6.26-inch Full-HD+ 19:9 display with Gorilla Glass 6 Rear Camera: 12 MP (Sony IMX486, f/1.8, 3-axis EIS) + 5 MP with LED flash

12 MP (Sony IMX486, f/1.8, 3-axis EIS) + 5 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Midnight Blue, Cosmic Silver

Midnight Blue, Cosmic Silver Battery: 5000 mAh (confirmed)

We expect to hear more about the ZenFone Max Pro M2 from ASUS in the coming days before it’s launched.