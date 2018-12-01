HMD Global had been teasing the launch of a new Nokia smartphone in India lately, and, while the company didn’t reveal what smartphone it’s going to launch in India, we were expecting them to launch the Nokia 7.1 in the country. And, as expected, HMD has launched the Nokia 7.1 in India.

The Nokia 7.1 was announced in early October this year. The smartphone comes with a 5.84-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. However, this is the PureDisplay we are looking at that comes with support for HDR and HDR10. What that means is you can view HDR content on different apps like YouTube and Amazon Prime Video. That said, the smartphone also has support for conversion of SDR content into HDR.

The Nokia 7.1 boasts glass-metal sandwich construction, meaning the front and back of the smartphone are covered with glass, with the side frames made out of 6000 series aluminium. The smartphone also comes with a notch which is home to earpiece, selfie camera, and the usual slew of sensors like proximity sensor and ambient light sensor.

Talking about the innards, the Nokia 7.1 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC running the show which is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage, whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage. However, it’s worth noting that HMD has only launched the 4 GB RAM variant in India.

The Nokia 7.1 runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box which is the latest version of Android. It is also an Android One smartphone which means it comes with the promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of Android security updates.

The photography department on the Nokia 7.1 is handled by dual cameras – 12 MP and 5 MP – at the back, along with an 8 MP single camera on the front. Oh, and yes, the cameras at the back also come with ZEISS optics. In addition to that, they also come with features like Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, EIS, AI 3D Personas, AI Masks and AI Filters.

The smartphone ships with a 3060 mAh battery, and is offered in two colors – Gloss Midnight Blue and Gloss Steel.

Commenting on the launch of Nokia 7.1 in India, Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head, India, HMD Global, said, “We know a lot of our fans in India enjoy creating videos and watching content on their smartphones. That’s why it was important for us to bring both ZEISS optics and PureDisplay technology together in a versatile device that offers a superior content experience, regardless of whether you’re taking photos for your social media or watching the latest series on your favourite streaming service.“

“With real-time SDR to HDR conversion, more fans can enjoy a premium viewing experience across content. And with the integrated ZEISS optics, fans can take advantage of rapid auto focus and capture incredible HDR photography as well. We’re thrilled to bring such an impressive device, created with the help of best in class partners to our fans in India,” Mehta further added.

Nokia 7.1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X

4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 PureDisplay with Gorilla Glass 3, and HDR and HDR10 support

5.84-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 PureDisplay with Gorilla Glass 3, and HDR and HDR10 support Rear Camera: 12 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture, 1.28 μm pixel size, dual PDAF) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) with ZEISS Optics, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, EIS, AI 3D Personas, AI Masks, AI Filters and Dual LED flash

12 MP RGB (f/1.8 aperture, 1.28 μm pixel size, dual PDAF) + 5 MP Monochrome (f/2.4 aperture, 1.12 μm pixel size) with ZEISS Optics, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, EIS, AI 3D Personas, AI Masks, AI Filters and Dual LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio

Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio Colors: Gloss Midnight Blue, Gloss Steel

Gloss Midnight Blue, Gloss Steel Battery: 3060 mAh

Nokia 7.1 Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹19,999

₹19,999 Availability: Goes on sale in India from December 7

Nokia 7.1 Offers