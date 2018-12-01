HMD Global schedules an event in India on December 10, expected to launch Nokia 8.1 Phoenix

HMD Global had scheduled an event in India on December 6 where it was expected to launch Nokia 7.1. However, the company didn’t wait that long and launched the Nokia 7.1 yesterday in the country. Well now, HMD Global has scheduled another event in India on December 10 where it is expected to launch the yet-to-be-announced Nokia 8.1 Phoenix.

HMD Global has sent out press invites (pictured above) to the Indian media for an event on December 10 that starts at 5.30 pm. The invite doesn’t reveal what this event is going to be all about, and only has text that reads “HMD Global invites you to be a part of this exclusive experience”. However, the invite also has the hashtag #expectmore which was used by Nokia India on social media to tease the Nokia 7.1 that’s now official in the country.

HMD Global has scheduled an event on December 5 in Dubai where it is expected to launch three new smartphones – one of which is very likely to be Nokia 8.1 Phoenix which is said to be a re-branded Nokia X7 for global markets.

The Nokia X7 was launched in China in October, and was initially expected to launch under the Nokia 7.1 Plus moniker outside of China. However, the Nokia X7 is now widely expected to be launched as Nokia 8.1 Phoenix instead for the global markets. In fact, a recent leak of marketing materials pretty much confirms that the Nokia 8.1 Phoenix is nothing but a re-branded Nokia X7.

Well, after HMD has announced the Nokia 8.1 Phoenix at its December 5 event, it is likely to launch it in India on December 10.

Nokia 8.1 Phoenix Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 616

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and HDR and HDR10 support, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, and HDR and HDR10 support, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, EIS and Dual LED flash

12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, EIS and Dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8 μm pixel size

64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Fingerprint Scanner, Bothie, Nokia OZO Audio Colors: Blue, Black, Silver, Red

What do you think would be an ideal price of Nokia 8.1 Phoenix in India?

