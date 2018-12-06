ASUS ZenFone Max (M2) goes official with Snapdragon 632 SoC, dual rear cameras and 4000 mAh battery

ASUS was going to unveil the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) next week on December 11, but the company already made the smartphone official in Russia. However, the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) is not the only smartphone that’s been made official. Alongside the ZenFone Max Pro (M2), the company also announced the ASUS ZenFone Max (M2).

The ZenFone Max (M2) is successor to the ZenFone Max (M1) that was launched in India in October. It is powered by Snapdragon 632 SoC which is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage, whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage.

The smartphone features a 6.3-inch notched display that’s covered by 2.5D curved glass and has a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The ZenFone Max (M2) flaunts a metal back and has a screen-to-body ratio of 88%.

For photography, the ASUS ZenFone Max (M2) sports a dual camera setup at the back which includes one 13 MP camera and one 2 MP camera. The 2 MP camera is used for depth sensing to provide Bokeh Effect in Portrait photos. On the front, there’s an 8 MP single camera for selfies and video calls.

The ZenFone Max (M2) has a fingerprint scanner at the back but it also comes with Face Unlock. The smartphone comes in three colors and ships with a 4000 mAh battery that should last you a full day on single charge with ease.

ASUS ZenFone Max (M2) Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB LPDDR3

3/4 GB LPDDR3 GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Curved Glass

6.3-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Curved Glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8 aperture, PDAF) + 2 MP (depth sensing) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash

13 MP (f/1.8 aperture, PDAF) + 2 MP (depth sensing) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 100 GB Google Drive storage for one year

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 100 GB Google Drive storage for one year External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier Colors: Black, Blue, Silver

Black, Blue, Silver Battery: 4000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone Max (M2) Price and Availability

Price: Starts at ₽12,990 (around $194/₹13,746)

Starts at ₽12,990 (around $194/₹13,746) Availability: Available for purchase in Russia. Might launch in India on December 11

Source