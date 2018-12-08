OPPO R17 Pro Hands-On And Features Overview [Images]

OPPO just launched the R17 Pro in India at a whopping price of Rs 45,990. The OPPO R17 Pro is currently the latest smartphone in the upper midrange segment featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC. Other highlights of the phone include an in-display fingerprint scanner, the Super VOOC fast charging, triple cameras on the back, and an impressive glass design. Here’s our OPPO R17 Pro hands-on and features overview.

OPPO R17 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 402 ppi pixel density, 430 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6

6.4-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 402 ppi pixel density, 430 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Software: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo CPU: Up to 2.2 GHz octa-core Kryo 360 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 64 bit,

Up to 2.2 GHz octa-core Kryo 360 processor, 10nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, 64 bit, GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Memory: 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 128 GB internal, no microSD support

128 GB internal, no microSD support Rear Camera: Triple cameras 12 MP (From f/1.5 to f/2.4) + 20 MP (f/2.6) + TOF 3D Camera, OIS, 1.4μ pixel size, 7P lens, Portrait Mode and LED flash

Triple cameras 12 MP (From f/1.5 to f/2.4) + 20 MP (f/2.6) + TOF 3D Camera, OIS, 1.4μ pixel size, 7P lens, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP f/2.0 aperture and AI Beauty

25 MP f/2.0 aperture and AI Beauty Connectivity: USB Type-C, USB OTG, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB OTG

USB Type-C, USB OTG, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB OTG Cellular: 4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE enabled

4G LTE, Dual nano SIM (GSM), dual-VoLTE enabled Colors: Radiant Mist, Emerald Green

Radiant Mist, Emerald Green Battery: 3,700 mAh (2×1,850 mAh), Super VOOC Flash Charge

3,700 mAh (2×1,850 mAh), Super VOOC Flash Charge Price: Rs 45,990

Rs 45,990 Availability: From 7th December 2018

The OPPO R17 Pro and OnePlus 6T share a similar design, the AMOLED screen, the battery capacity, the glass back although the glass is matte. The back of the phone flaunts a ‘fog gradient’ design with dual color hues and 3D matte glass and it looks very beautiful.

The OPPO R17 Pro boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch on top to avail more screen space, it achieves a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5%. The screen offers a Full HD+ resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6, very much similar to the OnePlus 6T.

On flipping the phone, you will find a triple camera setup and no fingerprint scanner. The fingerprint scanner is on the screen, the OPPO R17 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. This is the first OPPO smartphone to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. Vivo was the first to bring the in-display fingerprint scanner, then HUAWEI and now we are seeing it on the OPPO phones as well.

Not Dual, But Triple Cameras

The triple cameras include a 12 MP camera with a variable aperture (from f/1.5 to f/2.4), 20 MP (f/2.6) and a TOF 3D Camera for depth sensing so that you can take 3D photographs. The camera also supports OIS and packs AI features. On the front side, there is a 25 MP f/2.0 camera for selfies and portraits.

While the OnePlus 6T packs a punch when it comes to the performance, the OPPO R17 Pro pressurizes on the camera, battery, and software experience. The OPPO R17 Pro sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC consisting of Kryo 360 cores clocked up to 2.2 GHz. Furthermore, the chip is laced with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and a whopping 128 GB internal storage.

The software on the OPPO R17 Pro isn’t something new, it the same ColorOS version 5.2 seen on the recent OPPO phones and it’s based on the Android 8.1 Oreo, not the new Android 9.0 Pie. The OPPO R17 Pro should be running Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

On the battery side, the OPPO has a different approach, it packs a dual 1,850 mAh battery that totals 3,700 mAh. The same battery capacity OnePlus 6T offers, however, the battery life could be better on the OPPO R17 Pro due to the insignificant CPU (as compared to the Snapdragon 845) and the OPPO’s ColorOS battery optimizations.

OPPO retails with a fast charger named Super VOOC and it seems to be the fastest smartphone charger on the Earth, could be faster than HUAWEI SuperCharge. OPPO claims that the R17 Pro can be charged up to 40% in just 10 minutes. The charger is rated 10V and 5A i.e. 50W charger. There is no wireless charging support provided on the phone.

The bottom features a USB Type-C port, also used for its bundled USB type-C earphones, the 3.5 mm port is missing, you will need a USB Type-C to 3.5 mm adapter to plug-in any 3.5 mm earphones. The bottom also comes with a dual SIM tray supporting 4G SIM cards, a loudspeaker, and a microphone. The top offers another noise cancellation microphone. The volume control is on the left while the power key is on the right.

The price for the OPPO R17 Pro starts at Rs 45,990 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. At this price, the OnePlus 6T is available in 256 GB storage variant and the Vivo NEX with notch-less design and Snapdragon 845.

Do let us know what you think of the OPPO R17 Pro in the comments below.