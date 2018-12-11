ASUS ZenFone Max (M2) launched in India with Snapdragon 632 SoC, dual rear cameras and 4000 mAh battery

At an event held in New Delhi, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS launched the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) in India. But, that’s not the only smartphone ASUS launched today. Alongside the ZenFone Max Pro (M2), ASUS also launched the ZenFone Max (M2) in the country.

The ZenFone Max (M2) was announced last week in Russia and is successor to the ZenFone Max (M1) that was launched in India back in October. The ZenFone Max (M2) sports a 6.26-inch display and has a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. While the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) flaunts a glass body, the ZenFone Max (M2) makes do with a metal build.

Under the hood, the ASUS ZenFone Max (M2) comes with Snapdragon 632 SoC running the show which is mated to 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the ZenFone Max (M2) has dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back that are stacked vertically in the top-left corner. The 2 MP camera is used for depth sensing. Having said that, there’s also an 8 MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner at the back, but it also comes with face unlock for those who prefer unlocking their smartphones with their face. The ZenFone Max (M2) also feature a 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier.

Lastly, the smartphone comes packed with a huge 4000 mAh battery which draws power from a micro USB port.

ASUS ZenFone Max (M2) Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB LPDDR3

3/4 GB LPDDR3 GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Curved Glass

6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Curved Glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8 aperture, PDAF) + 2 MP (depth sensing) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash

13 MP (f/1.8 aperture, PDAF) + 2 MP (depth sensing) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 100 GB Google Drive storage for one year

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 100 GB Google Drive storage for one year External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier Battery: 4000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone Max (M2) Price in India and Availability