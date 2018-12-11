ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) launched in India with Snapdragon 660 SoC, dual rear cameras and 5000 mAh battery

Late last month, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS launched the ROG Phone in India with a price tag of ₹69,999. Well now, further expanding its portfolio of smartphones in India, ASUS has today launched one more smartphone in the country – the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2).

The ZenFone Max Pro (M2) is a mid-range smartphone which was announced in Russia last week. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC and comes in three different configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

The smartphone sports a 6.26-inch notched display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. The display is also covered with Gorilla Glass 6 and has a contrast ratio of 1500:1. The smartphone has a glass back so you might want to put on a protective case if you want to keep it in its pristine form.

The photography department on the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) is handled by a dual camera setup at the back and a single camera on the front which resides inside the notch. The dual camera setup at the back includes one 12 MP camera and one 5 MP camera – the latter of which is used for depth sensing so that you get Bokeh Effect (blurred background) in your photos. At the front, you have a 13 MP snapper to suffice your selfie and video calling needs. And yes, just like the rear cameras, the front camera also supports Portrait Mode.

Other features on the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) include a fingerprint scanner at the back, face unlock, and a 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier. The smartphone also ships with a massive 5000 mAh battery which is one of its biggest highlights.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Specifications

RAM: 3/4/6 GB LPDDR4X

Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo (Android Pie to be rolled out in January 2019)

Display: 6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 6 and 1500:1 contrast ratio

Rear Camera: 12 MP (Sony IMX486, f/1.8 aperture, 6-element lens) + 5 MP (depth sensing, 84-degree field-of-view) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash

Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash

Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 100 GB Google Drive storage for one year

External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card (dedicated slot)

SIM: Dual

Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier Battery: 5000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Price in India and Availability