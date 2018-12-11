You can now send voice messages on Instagram

Facebook-owned Instagram has rolled out quite a few features this year, with the most recent one being the ‘Closed Friends‘ feature that lets you share your Instagram Stories with your select followers. Well now, the latest feature that Instagram is rolling out is voice messaging.

Yes, that’s right. Instagram has announced a voice messaging feature. It is available for both Android as well as iOS users. With this new feature, Instagram users can now send voice messages through Direct (or DM, as many of you like to call it).

To send a voice message on Instagram Direct, all you have to do is open the chat thread with the person you want to send a voice message to, hold the microphone button next to the gallery icon, and record your message. Once you are done recording the audio, you can release the microphone button. And, if you change your mind and want to cancel voice recording, you can simply swipe your finger towards the trash icon on the left side.

The process of sending a voice message on Instagram is similar to sending voice messages on WhatsApp, hence, those who are used to sending voice messages on WhatsApp will feel right at home.

“Starting today, you can send voice messages in Direct. Talk the way you want to be heard, whether by whispering what you’re up to or shouting a compliment,” said Instagram while announcing the feature.

Like we already said, the voice messaging feature is available for both Android and iOS users.