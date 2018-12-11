POCO F1 starts receiving Android Pie update in India

Xiaomi sub-brand POCO launched its very first smartphone – the POCO F1 – back in August this year in India. The smartphone offers a highly impressive price-to-performance ratio as it comes with Snapdragon 845 and is now available at a starting price of ₹19,999 after permanent price cut. The POCO F1 was launched with Android Oreo-based MIUI 9, but last month, it got its MIUI 10 Global Stable update. However, this MIUI 10 update was also based on Android Oreo. But now, the POCO F1 is finally getting the much-awaited Android Pie update.

The POCO F1 received Android Pie beta update last month, and now after almost a month, it is receiving the stable build of Android Pie which is the latest version of Android. The Android Pie update for POCO F1 weighs more than 1.7 GB in size and is rolling out over-the-air. But, those who cannot wait for the update notification to show up on their smartphones can take a bit more adventurous route by manually flashing the update to their smartphone. Click here to download the OTA file.

The Android Pie update for POCO F1 carries MIUI version 10.1.3.0 (PEJMIFI). And, it not only brings in new UI to the phone, but also comes with Google Lens support for the Camera app, while fixing some issues.

Having said that, the update isn’t devoid of bugs and issues. Users are reporting that some games are not running in full-screen mode, and, the option to hide the notch is gone.

We don’t know about other regions, but the update is rolling out to users in India. If you are a POCO F1 user, we suggest you wait a bit before installing the Android Pie update and wait for users reviews to come out. This will save you headache if the update is buggy.

