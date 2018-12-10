Nokia 8.1 launched in India with Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6.18-inch PureDisplay and Dual Rear Cameras

Late last month, HMD Global launched the Nokia 7.1 in India with 5.84-inch PureDisplay, dual rear cameras, and a price tag of ₹19,999. And now, at an event in New Delhi, HMD has launched one more smartphone for the Indian market – the Nokia 8.1.

The Nokia 8.1 was announced last week at an event in Dubai. However, it’s not any new smartphone. It’s actually a re-branded Nokia X7 which was launched in China in October, but for global markets. However, unlike the Nokia X7, the Nokia 8.1 is an Android One smartphone, which means it runs stock Android and comes with the promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of Android security updates. The smartphone boots up to Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android.

The Nokia 8.1 features 6.18-inch PureDisplay that has aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. The display also has a notch up top and is covered with 2.5D Gorilla Glass. This PureDisplay comes with HDR 10 support and has a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

In terms of design and aesthetics, the Nokia 8.1 has a screen-to-body ratio of 86.5% and flaunts a glass-metal sandwich construction – meaning the front and back is covered with glass, whereas the frame is made out of 6000-series aluminium.

Under the hood, the Nokia 8.1 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone has 64 GB of storage on-board, and it also has a microSD card slot that lets you expand the storage up to 400 GB.

For photography, the Nokia 8.1 rocks a dual camera setup at the back which includes one 12 MP snapper and one 13 MP snapper. The rear cameras come with ZEISS optics and AI-based features like AI Portrait Mode and AI Scene Recognition.

The Nokia 8.1 has a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security, and, it comes packed with a 3500 mAh battery with support for 18W Fast Charging.

Nokia 8.1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X

4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass, HDR 10 support, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass, HDR 10 support, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, EIS and Dual LED flash

12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, EIS and Dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8 μm pixel size

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8 μm pixel size Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Nokia OZO Audio, Bothie (with AI-powered 3D personas, masks and filters)

Fingerprint Scanner, Nokia OZO Audio, Bothie (with AI-powered 3D personas, masks and filters) Colors: Blue-Silver, Iron-Steel

Blue-Silver, Iron-Steel Battery: 3500 mAh with 18W Fast Charging

Nokia 8.1 Price in India and Availability