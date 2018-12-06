Nokia X7 arrives under the moniker of Nokia 8.1 for global markets

HMD Global – the official licensee of Nokia brand of phones – launched the Nokia X7 smartphone back in October this year. However, the smartphone was only launched in China, and was initially expected to be launched as Nokia 7.1 Plus for global markets, because that’s what HMD had done with Nokia X6 and Nokia X5 by launching them as Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus respectively. But, instead of launching the Nokia X7 as Nokia 7.1 Plus, HMD has launched it under the moniker of Nokia 8.1.

At its event in Dubai, HMD Global has announced the Nokia 8.1. However, as this is just a re-branded Nokia X7 for the global markets, the design as well as hardware specifications are all the same.

The Nokia 8.1 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC which is paired with 4 GB RAM. The Chinese variant, which is the X7, comes with 6 GB RAM as well, but HMD decided to launch the 8.1 in single RAM variant only.

Unlike the X7, the Nokia 8.1 is an Android One smartphone, meaning it runs stock Android and comes with a promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of Android security updates. That said, while the Nokia X7 was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo, the Nokia 8.1 runs Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android – on boot.

The Nokia 8.1 boasts a 6.18-inch PureDisplay that has aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. It also comes with support for HDR 10 and is covered with 2.5D Gorilla Glass atop. The back of the smartphone is also covered with 2.5D glass, whereas the frames are made out of 6000-series aluminium. That being said, the Nokia 8.1 has a screen-to-body ratio of 86.5%.

The photography department on the Nokia 8.1 is handled by dual cameras – 12 MP and 13 MP – at the back, along with a 20 MP camera on the front. The rear cameras come with ZEISS optics as well as Optical Image Stabilization so that you can take blur-free photos. Besides, the cameras also come with AI-based Portrait Mode that lets you adjust the Bokeh even after you take a photo.

The Nokia 8.1 has 64 GB of on-board storage, but you can expand the storage up to 400 GB via microSD card if you want. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner at the back, and it is offered in three colors – Blue-Silver, Steel-Copper, and Iron-Steel.

Lastly, the smartphone also has a 3500 mAh battery in tow that comes with support for 18W Fast Charging.

Commenting on the launch of Nokia 8.1, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said, “We’ve seen great success in the value flagship category with each of our smartphones in this class consistently introducing new premium experiences to our fans. With the Nokia 8.1, we are further pushing the boundaries in this segment. We offer accelerated performance with a first-class processor architecture, dual cameras with an industry-leading sensor, OIS and ZEISS Optics for great low light imaging, and our new PureDisplay HDR screen technology.“

Nokia 8.1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X

4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass, HDR 10 support, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness

6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass, HDR 10 support, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, EIS and Dual LED flash

12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, EIS and Dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8 μm pixel size

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8 μm pixel size Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Nokia OZO Audio, Bothie (with AI-powered 3D personas, masks and filters)

Fingerprint Scanner, Nokia OZO Audio, Bothie (with AI-powered 3D personas, masks and filters) Colors: Blue-Silver, Steel-Copper, Iron-Steel

Blue-Silver, Steel-Copper, Iron-Steel Battery: 3500 mAh with 18W Fast Charging

Nokia 8.1 Price and Availability