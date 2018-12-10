Samsung Galaxy A8s announced – World’s first smartphone with in-display camera

After the launch of iPhone X last year, majority of the smartphones that came to market had a display notch – either similar to the one on iPhone X, or the one having the shape of waterdrop. However, next year, we may see more and more smartphones coming with a hole in the display that will accommodate the front camera. And, Samsung has become the first brand to bring that smartphone to the market with the launch of Samsung Galaxy A8s.

As earlier announced, South Korean tech giant Samsung has launched the Galaxy A8s at an event in China. The smartphone features a 6.4-inch Infinity-O Display that has a hole in the top-left corner which has the selfie camera inside it. As a result, the Galaxy A8s flaunts a bezel-less design without any notch.

The smartphone has tiny bezels, and, the earpiece is located on the top bezel. The Galaxy A8s flaunts a glass-metal construction, and, under the hood, has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC which is paired with 6 or 8 GB RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy A8s runs Android Oreo out-of-the-box and has 128 GB of storage on-board. For photography, it has a triple camera setup at the back which is placed vertically in the top-left corner. This triple camera setup consists of one 24 MP camera, one 5 MP camera, and one 10 MP camera. The 24 MP camera is the primary camera which can be used for low-light photography. The 5 MP camera is used for depth sensing. And, the 10 MP camera comes with telephoto lens which offers 2x optical zoom.

For selfies and video calls, you get a 24 MP camera on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy A8s is offered in three colors and ships with a 3400 mAh battery that fuels the entire package.

Samsung Galaxy A8s Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB GPU: Adreno 616

Adreno 616 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O Display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture, depth sensing) + 10 MP (f/2.4 aperture, telephoto lens) with LED flash

24 MP (f/1.7 aperture) + 5 MP (f/2.2 aperture, depth sensing) + 10 MP (f/2.4 aperture, telephoto lens) with LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP

24 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Green, Blue, Silver

Green, Blue, Silver Battery: 3400 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A8s Price and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: Available for pre-order in China. No word on availability in other markets

