Huawei P Smart (2019) specs and renders leak online

Chinese smartphone brand Huawei announced four new smartphones last month – the Mate 20, the Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 20 X, and, the Porsche Design Mate 20 RS. Well now, the company is expected to announce more smartphone soon – the Huawei P Smart (2019) – renders of which have leaked online showing us what the smartphone looks like.

Renders (pictured above and below) of the Huawei P Smart (2019) have been leaked by German blog WinFuture. As you can see from these renders, the P Smart (2019) looks similar to the Honor 10 Lite that was launched in China a couple of days ago.

The Huawei P Smart (2019) has a waterdrop-shaped notch, and has dual cameras at the back stacked vertically in top-left corner. However, unlike the dual rear cameras on the Honor 10 Lite that are placed separately, the dual rear cameras on the Huawei P Smart (2019) are placed as a single module, with LED flash right below.

The render also shows that the P Smart (2019) will come with AI-based camera features, and you can also see a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security.

Having said that, the Huawei P Smart (2019) is very much the Honor 10 Lite with some differences. According to WinFuture, the Huawei P Smart (2019) comes powered by Kirin 710 SoC which is coupled with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant has 32 GB of internal storage, whereas the 4 GB RAM variant has 64 GB of storage on-board.

The P Smart (2019) is internally code-named “Potter”, and sports a 6.2-inch LCD display having aspect ratio of 19.9:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android Pie, and will ship with a 3400 mAh battery.

There’s no information about the cameras on the P Smart (2019), but, as this smartphone is said to be similar to the Honor 10 Lite, we expect the dual camera setup at the back to include one 13 MP and one 2 MP snapper, along with a 24 MP single snapper on the front for selfies and video calls.

Huawei P Smart (2019) Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: 2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with with 19.9:9 aspect ratio

6.2-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with with 19.9:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP with AIS, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash

13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP with AIS, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty, AI Scene Recognition, HDR and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Colors: Midnight Black, Aurora Blue

Midnight Black, Aurora Blue Battery: 3400 mAh

There’s no word from Huawei regarding the launch of P Smart (2019), but we expect it to go official in the coming weeks.